Applied Optoelectronics to Present at 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference:

Event: 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
Date: Thursday, May 16th, 2024
Presentation Time:    9:30 a.m. Eastern time / 8:30 a.m. Central time
Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
   

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics:

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group
Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
ir@ao-inc.com

Cassidy Fuller
+1-415-217-4968
ir@ao-inc.com


