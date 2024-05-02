Submit Release
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

ASHBURN, Va., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that the Company plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The announcement will provide an operational update regarding the company’s achievements during the quarter, and will detail financial highlights.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
jramson@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341


