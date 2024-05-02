ClearPoint Neuro to Present Novel Research and Exhibit at the 27th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Baltimore

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today announced it will present novel research and exhibit at the 27th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting to be held in Baltimore, MD from May 7-11.



The following original research abstracts will be presented at the Poster Session:

Additionally, the Company’s technology will be featured in multiple partner posters and presentations. Conference attendees may visit the ClearPoint Neuro booth, #1033, to obtain a comprehensive list. Attendees may also pre-book meetings with our team directly here.

“The ASGCT Annual Meeting provides an extraordinary opportunity for us to connect with our existing partners, and attract potential new customers,” stated Jeremy Stigall, Chief Business Officer at ClearPoint Neuro. “This year, in addition to the posters listed above, there are more than 10 partner-authored abstracts that are enabled by ClearPoint Neuro innovations.”

