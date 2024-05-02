LeMaitre Q1 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q1 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q1 2024 Financial Results

Sales $53.5mm, +14% (+11% organic) vs. Q1 2023

Gross margin 68.6%, +300 bps

Op. income $11.9mm, +51%

Op. margin 22%

Net income $9.9mm, +64%

Earnings per diluted share $0.44, +62%

Cash up $3.2mm sequentially to $108.3mm

Allografts (+31%), bovine patches (+13%), carotid shunts (+27%) and distributed porcine patches drove Q1 sales. APAC sales increased 44%, EMEA 17% and the Americas 10%.



The gross margin increased to 68.6% in Q1 (vs. 65.6% in Q1 2023) driven by average selling price increases and manufacturing efficiencies offset by product mix.

Operating income of $11.9mm was up 51% vs. Q1 2023. Operating expenses grew 8% year-over-year due to compensation, professional fees and sales meetings.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said “2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy profits. The gross margin is repairing and we’ve been able to reduce op. expense growth. Guidance now implies a 22% operating margin, up from 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

Q2 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance Sales $53.7mm - $56.1mm

(Mid: $54.9mm, +10%, +10% Org.) $212.7mm - $217.3mm

(Mid: $215.0mm, +11%, + 11% Org.) Gross Margin 68.6% 68.6% Op. Income $12.0mm - $13.7mm

(Mid: $12.9mm, +36%)

(Mid: $12.9mm, +33% Ex-Special)* $46.7mm - $49.8mm

(Mid $48.3mm, +31%)

(Mid: $48.3mm, +30%, Ex-Special)* Op. Margin (Mid) 23% 22% EPS $0.45 - $0.50

(Mid: $0.47, +31%)

(Mid: $0.47, +29%, Ex-Special)* $1.73 - $1.84

(Mid: $1.79, +33%)

(Mid: $1.79, +32%, Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,595 $ 24,269 Short-term marketable securities 81,693 80,805 Accounts receivable, net 30,236 25,064 Inventory and other deferred costs 60,575 58,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,863 6,380 Total current assets 202,962 194,598 Property and equipment, net 22,174 21,754 Right-of-use leased assets 17,795 18,027 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 40,239 41,711 Deferred tax assets 828 1,003 Other assets 4,014 3,740 Total assets $ 353,957 $ 346,778 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,089 $ 3,734 Accrued expenses 21,118 23,650 Acquisition-related obligations 75 24 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,528 2,471 Total current liabilities 26,810 29,879 Lease liabilities - long-term 16,354 16,624 Deferred tax liabilities 114 107 Other long-term liabilities 2,176 2,268 Total liabilities 45,454 48,878 Stockholders' equity Common stock 240 239 Additional paid-in capital 206,350 200,755 Retained earnings 121,728 115,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,558 ) (4,625 ) Treasury stock (14,257 ) (13,899 ) Total stockholders' equity 308,503 297,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 353,957 $ 346,778





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net sales $ 53,478 $ 47,075 Cost of sales 16,813 16,192 Gross profit 36,665 30,883 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,686 10,897 General and administrative 9,013 7,932 Research and development 4,092 3,875 Restructuring - 305 Total operating expenses 24,791 23,009 Income from operations 11,874 7,874 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,001 568 Foreign currency loss (78 ) (425 ) Income before income taxes 12,797 8,017 Provision for income taxes 2,910 1,977 Net income $ 9,887 $ 6,040 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.27 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,365 22,111 Diluted 22,570 22,274 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.160 $ 0.140





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 35,245 66 % $ 32,126 68 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 14,395 27 % 12,277 26 % Asia Pacific 3,838 7 % 2,672 6 % Total Net Sales $ 53,478 100 % $ 47,075 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 9,887 $ 6,040 Interest (income) expense, net (1,001 ) (568 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,382 2,351 Provision for income taxes 2,910 1,977 EBITDA $ 14,178 $ 9,800 EBITDA percentage increase 45 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended March 31, 2024 Net sales as reported $ 53,478 Net distribution sales (1,264 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (35 ) Adjusted net sales $ 52,179 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 47,075 Adjusted net sales $ 47,075 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 5,104 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending June 30, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 54,900 Net distribution sales (305 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 570 Adjusted projected net sales $ 55,165 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 50,115 Adjusted net sales $ 50,115 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024 $ 5,050 10 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 215,000 Net distribution sales (1,569 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,206 Adjusted projected net sales $ 214,637 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 193,484 Adjusted net sales $ 193,484 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 21,153 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the three months ending June 30, 2024 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 12,854 Adjusted projected operating income $ 12,854 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Operating income as reported $ 9,452 Impact of special charge 180 Adjusted operating income $ 9,632 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024 $ 3,222 33 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the year ending December 31, 2024 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 48,271 Adjusted projected operating income $ 48,271 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Operating income as reported $ 36,712 Impact of special charge 485 Adjusted operating income $ 37,197 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 11,074 30 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the three months ending June 30, 2024 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 0.47 Adjusted EPS $ 0.47 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 EPS as reported $ 0.36 Impact of special charge 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.37 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024 $ 0.11 29 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the year ending December 31, 2024 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 1.79 Adjusted EPS $ 1.79 For the year ended December 31, 2023 EPS as reported $ 1.34 Impact of special charge 0.02 Adjusted EPS $ 1.36 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 0.43 32 %

