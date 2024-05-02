Submit Release
LeMaitre Q1 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q1 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q1 2024 Financial Results

  • Sales $53.5mm, +14% (+11% organic) vs. Q1 2023  
  • Gross margin 68.6%, +300 bps
  • Op. income $11.9mm, +51%
  • Op. margin 22%
  • Net income $9.9mm, +64%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.44, +62%
  • Cash up $3.2mm sequentially to $108.3mm

Allografts (+31%), bovine patches (+13%), carotid shunts (+27%) and distributed porcine patches drove Q1 sales. APAC sales increased 44%, EMEA 17% and the Americas 10%.

The gross margin increased to 68.6% in Q1 (vs. 65.6% in Q1 2023) driven by average selling price increases and manufacturing efficiencies offset by product mix.

Operating income of $11.9mm was up 51% vs. Q1 2023. Operating expenses grew 8% year-over-year due to compensation, professional fees and sales meetings.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said “2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy profits. The gross margin is repairing and we’ve been able to reduce op. expense growth. Guidance now implies a 22% operating margin, up from 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

  Q2 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance
Sales $53.7mm - $56.1mm
(Mid: $54.9mm, +10%, +10% Org.)		 $212.7mm - $217.3mm
(Mid: $215.0mm, +11%, + 11% Org.)
Gross Margin 68.6% 68.6%
Op. Income $12.0mm - $13.7mm
(Mid: $12.9mm, +36%)
(Mid: $12.9mm, +33% Ex-Special)*		 $46.7mm - $49.8mm
(Mid $48.3mm, +31%)
(Mid: $48.3mm, +30%, Ex-Special)*
Op. Margin (Mid) 23% 22%
EPS $0.45 - $0.50
(Mid: $0.47, +31%)
(Mid: $0.47, +29%, Ex-Special)*		 $1.73 - $1.84
(Mid: $1.79, +33%)
(Mid: $1.79, +32%, Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


         
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
           
      March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,595     $ 24,269  
  Short-term marketable securities     81,693       80,805  
  Accounts receivable, net     30,236       25,064  
  Inventory and other deferred costs     60,575       58,080  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,863       6,380  
Total current assets     202,962       194,598  
           
Property and equipment, net     22,174       21,754  
Right-of-use leased assets     17,795       18,027  
Goodwill     65,945       65,945  
Other intangibles, net     40,239       41,711  
Deferred tax assets     828       1,003  
Other assets     4,014       3,740  
           
Total assets   $ 353,957     $ 346,778  
           
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable   $ 3,089     $ 3,734  
  Accrued expenses     21,118       23,650  
  Acquisition-related obligations     75       24  
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,528       2,471  
Total current liabilities     26,810       29,879  
           
Lease liabilities - long-term     16,354       16,624  
Deferred tax liabilities     114       107  
Other long-term liabilities     2,176       2,268  
Total liabilities     45,454       48,878  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Common stock     240       239  
  Additional paid-in capital     206,350       200,755  
  Retained earnings     121,728       115,430  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,558 )     (4,625 )
  Treasury stock     (14,257 )     (13,899 )
Total stockholders' equity     308,503       297,900  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 353,957     $ 346,778  
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)      
         
    For the three months ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
         
Net sales $ 53,478     $ 47,075  
Cost of sales   16,813       16,192  
         
Gross profit   36,665       30,883  
         
Operating expenses:      
  Sales and marketing   11,686       10,897  
  General and administrative   9,013       7,932  
  Research and development   4,092       3,875  
  Restructuring   -       305  
Total operating expenses   24,791       23,009  
         
Income from operations   11,874       7,874  
         
Other income (expense):      
  Interest income   1,001       568  
  Foreign currency loss   (78 )     (425 )
         
Income before income taxes   12,797       8,017  
         
Provision for income taxes   2,910       1,977  
         
Net income $ 9,887     $ 6,040  
         
Earnings per share of common stock      
  Basic $ 0.44     $ 0.27  
  Diluted $ 0.44     $ 0.27  
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:      
  Basic   22,365       22,111  
  Diluted   22,570       22,274  
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.160     $ 0.140  
         


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
    For the three months ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
    $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography              
  Americas $ 35,245     66 %   $ 32,126     68 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   14,395     27 %     12,277     26 %
  Asia Pacific   3,838     7 %     2,672     6 %
Total Net Sales $ 53,478     100 %   $ 47,075     100 %
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)        
           
      For the three months ended
      March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA        
  Net income as reported   $ 9,887     $ 6,040  
  Interest (income) expense, net     (1,001 )     (568 )
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,382       2,351  
  Provision for income taxes     2,910       1,977  
           
  EBITDA   $ 14,178     $ 9,800  
           
  EBITDA percentage increase         45 %
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)                  
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:                  
  For the three months ended March 31, 2024                  
    Net sales as reported   $ 53,478                
    Net distribution sales     (1,264 )              
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (35 )              
    Adjusted net sales       $ 52,179        
                       
  For the three months ended March 31, 2023                  
    Net sales as reported   $ 47,075                
    Adjusted net sales       $ 47,075        
                       
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2024     $ 5,104     11 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:                  
  For the three months ending June 30, 2024                  
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 54,900                
    Net distribution sales     (305 )              
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     570                
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 55,165        
                       
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023                  
    Net sales as reported   $ 50,115                
    Adjusted net sales       $ 50,115        
                       
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024   $ 5,050     10 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:                  
  For the year ending December 31, 2024                  
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 215,000                
    Net distribution sales     (1,569 )              
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     1,206                
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 214,637        
                       
  For the year ended December 31, 2023                  
    Net sales as reported   $ 193,484                
    Adjusted net sales       $ 193,484        
                       
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 21,153     11 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:                
  For the three months ending June 30, 2024                  
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 12,854                
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 12,854        
                       
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023                  
    Operating income as reported   $ 9,452                
    Impact of special charge     180                
    Adjusted operating income       $ 9,632        
                       
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024   $ 3,222     33 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:                
  For the year ending December 31, 2024                  
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 48,271                
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 48,271        
                       
  For the year ended December 31, 2023                  
    Operating income as reported   $ 36,712                
    Impact of special charge     485                
    Adjusted operating income       $ 37,197        
                       
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 11,074     30 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:                  
  For the three months ending June 30, 2024                  
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 0.47                
    Adjusted EPS       $ 0.47        
                       
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023                  
    EPS as reported   $ 0.36                
    Impact of special charge     0.01                
    Adjusted EPS       $ 0.37        
                       
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the three months ending June 30, 2024   $ 0.11     29 %
                       
                       
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:                  
  For the year ending December 31, 2024                  
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.79                
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.79        
                       
  For the year ended December 31, 2023                  
    EPS as reported   $ 1.34                
    Impact of special charge     0.02                
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.36        
                       
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 0.43     32 %
                        

CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

Primary Logo

