Airship AI to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

REDMOND, Wash., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.



“We are honored to ring the closing bell on behalf of our employees and shareholders,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “We have already made tremendous progress since listing on the Nasdaq in December 2023, highlighted by our growing backlog of $11.8 million driven by demand from Fortune 500 customers and the U.S. Federal Government, as evidenced by the recent multi-million-dollar contract awarded to Airship AI by an agency within the Department of Justice. With a pipeline of $140 million, we expect to drive triple-digit revenue growth while achieving positive cash flow in fiscal year 2024. This event is a commemoration of our team’s efforts as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives across our verticals, Outpost AI Edge Appliances & Acropolis Enterprise Video and Data Management Platform.”

Mr. Allen will be accompanied at the closing bell ceremony by Airship AI Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Victor Huang, and Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Treasurer and Director, Derek Xu.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Management will also take part in a Behind the Bell interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite following the closing bell ceremony, which will be available here once published.

Company management will also be in New York City from May 14 – 16, 2024 for in-person media interviews. Interested parties should contact MZ Group at 949-491-8235 or AISP@mzgroup.us to schedule an interview.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

