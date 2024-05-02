Submit Release
Martina Polasek Elected ICSID Secretary-General

Member States of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) have elected Martina Polasek as Secretary-General of ICSID. 

ICSID’s Administrative Council—its governing body—confirmed Ms. Polasek’s appointment in a resolution adopted on April 30, 2024. Her term begins on July 1, 2024. She succeeds Meg Kinnear, who has served as ICSID’s Secretary-General since 2009. 

The Secretary-General is ICSID’s legal representative and principal officer. She leads a secretariat of over 70 staff. 

Ms. Polasek was proposed by Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank and Chair of the ICSID Administrative Council, following an international recruitment process. 

"ICSID’s dispute resolution services play a pivotal role in the global economy, providing a trusted platform for states and investors to resolve grievances,” said Mr. Banga. “Martina, as Secretary-General of ICSID and a Vice-President of the World Bank, bolsters a leadership team committed to tackling the world's pressing and intertwined challenges. I extend my gratitude to Meg for her exceptional leadership at ICSID during a period marked by unprecedented case expansion, consistent membership growth, and pioneering advancements in dispute resolution methodologies.”

“Martina comes to the job with extensive experience and an understanding of how the organization functions,” said Ms. Kinnear. “I have no doubt that she will lead ICSID from strength to strength.” 

Ms. Polasek, a dual national of the Czech Republic and Sweden, joined ICSID as counsel in 2001 and was appointed Deputy Secretary-General in 2016. 

