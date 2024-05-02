Jaguar Growth Partners Enters U.S. Market With $24 Million Acquisition of Multi Property Residential Platform in New York City

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaguar Growth Partners (“Jaguar”), a privately-held investment management firm specializing in real estate private equity globally, today announced the acquisition of four distinct multi-family buildings in New York City with a combined purchase price and re-development cost of $24 million.



For the acquisition, Jaguar partnered with Vinci Partners (NASDAQ: VINP), a leading Brazilian asset manager, and PEAK Capital Advisors , a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring and redeveloping value-add multifamily, office, and mixed-use assets in prime New York City neighborhoods. The transaction marks the launch of Jaguar’s investment activity in the United States and is expected to be the first of a series programmatic investment ventures comprised of Real Estate equity and debt.

“We are thrilled to announce the close of these acquisitions and the launch of Jaguar’s investment activity in the U.S.,” said Thomas McDonald, Managing Partner and Head of Americas at Jaguar. “We believe the U.S. market, and New York City in particular, are poised to continue growing as demographic changes fuel the need for additional housing. This is an important first step and we look to additional investments leveraging our experience and relationships with institutional Latin American capital.”

“Due to the lack of recent new development, there is a lack in supply of highly renovated units in prime neighborhoods of New York City creating a unique opportunity to take advantage of the demand from young professionals that want access to the amenities of New York City. PEAK is excited to partner on their first transaction with Jaguar and one of their institutional capital partners that contributed a hands-on approach,” said Alex Rabin, Managing Partner and Principal of Peak Capital Advisors.

About Jaguar Growth Partners

Headquartered in Miami with affiliated offices in Latin America and Asia, Jaguar is a privately held investment management firm focused on real estate companies and operating platforms. Founded in 2013, drawing from decades of experience, Jaguar actively collaborates with accomplished local entrepreneurs and leading institutional partners, to optimize both asset and enterprise value in the most compelling regions, countries and business sectors around the globe. Please see www.jaguargrowth.com for additional information.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, special situations, investment products and solutions and retirement services, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. Please see www.vincipartners.com for additional information.

About PEAK Capital Advisors

PEAK is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring and redeveloping value-add multifamily, office, and mixed-use assets in prime New York City neighborhoods. All real estate transactions require a hands-on and systematic approach. Our team has consistently delivered results through intense focus and care for our buildings and investors. Over the years, we have created beautifully designed homes for our residents, and achieved above-market returns for our investment partners.

Peak leverages knowledge and experience to perform at a high-level. Our team was built on a foundation of trust, integrity, and intelligence. This has and continues to create exceptional partnerships. Please see www.peakcapitalre.com for additional information.

Media Contacts