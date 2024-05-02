Trupanion Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SEATTLE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“It was a solid start to the year, with performance across our key financial metrics as expected,” said Margi Tooth, President of Trupanion. “Subscription revenue increased by 22% year-over-year. Moreover, discretionary profit from our core subscription business increased 55% while acquisition spend decreased 23% year-over-year. We continue to prioritize cash flow generation with the intention of gradually increasing our spending on growth as our margins expand.”





First Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $306.1 million, an increase of 19% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,708,017 at March 31, 2024, an increase of 6% over March 31, 2023.

Subscription business revenue was $201.1 million, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Subscription enrolled pets was 1,006,168 at March 31, 2024, an increase of 11% over March 31, 2023.

Net loss was $(6.9) million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(24.8) million, or $(0.60) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(4.9) million in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $2.4 million and free cash flow was $(0.6) million in the first quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $(6.9) million and free cash flow of $(12.0) million in the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company held $275.2 million in cash and short-term investments, including $38.1 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.

The Company maintained $256.7 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $103.4 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $153.3 million.



Margi Tooth CEO Appointment

Today, in a separate release, the Company announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Margi Tooth to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024. Tooth’s appointment to CEO marks the culmination of a multi-year, board-led process. Tooth will also continue as President and is anticipated to be appointed to Trupanion’s Board of Directors during the board’s July meeting. Trupanion’s founder and outgoing CEO Darryl Rawlings will continue to serve in the role of Chairman of the Board, and will also enter into a consulting agreement to provide services related to the development of the Company’s food initiative under the direction of Ms. Tooth.

Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its first quarter 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10187795.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leading provider of medical insurance for over 1,000,000 cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the timing thereof, and otherwise execute its business plan; and the Company’s announced CEO succession efforts. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise; or earlier changes in the employment status or role of Ms. Tooth or Mr. Rawlings in advance of the anticipated August 1, 2024 effective date of changes described herein.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 201,134 $ 165,210 Other business 104,987 91,119 Total revenue 306,121 256,329 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 172,132 146,091 Other business 97,762 83,892 Total cost of revenue(2) 269,894 229,983 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 6,960 4,900 General and administrative(1) 14,673 21,017 New pet acquisition expense(1) 16,843 21,642 Depreciation and amortization 3,785 3,202 Total operating expenses 42,261 50,761 Loss from investment in joint venture (103 ) (71 ) Operating loss (6,137 ) (24,486 ) Interest expense 3,596 2,387 Other income, net (2,843 ) (1,902 ) Loss before income taxes (6,890 ) (24,971 ) Income tax benefit (38 ) (191 ) Net loss $ (6,852 ) $ (24,780 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 41,917,094 41,107,889 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,390 $ 1,318 Technology and development 1,254 708 General and administrative 3,449 8,219 New pet acquisition expense 2,059 2,086 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,152 $ 12,331 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 233,569 $ 194,137 Other cost of revenue 36,325 35,846 Total cost of revenue $ 269,894 $ 229,983







Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,455 $ 147,501 Short-term investments 128,734 129,667 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,093 at March 31, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023 278,492 267,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,084 17,022 Total current assets 570,765 562,089 Restricted cash 23,106 22,963 Long-term investments 13,007 12,866 Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 104,365 103,650 Intangible assets, net 17,221 18,745 Other long-term assets 18,013 18,922 Goodwill 42,983 43,713 Total assets $ 789,460 $ 782,948 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,348 $ 10,505 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 30,473 34,052 Reserve for veterinary invoices 62,275 63,238 Deferred revenue 249,135 235,329 Long-term debt - current portion 1,350 1,350 Total current liabilities 351,581 344,474 Long-term debt 127,482 127,580 Deferred tax liabilities 2,399 2,685 Other liabilities 4,627 4,487 Total liabilities 486,089 479,226 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,032,805 and 42,004,619 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 544,593 536,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,581 ) 403 Accumulated deficit (223,107 ) (216,255 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 303,371 303,722 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 789,460 $ 782,948





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (6,852 ) $ (24,780 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,785 3,202 Stock-based compensation expense 8,152 12,331 Other, net (202 ) (397 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (10,718 ) (15,847 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 287 (3,765 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (5,131 ) (5,148 ) Reserve for veterinary invoices (885 ) 4,606 Deferred revenue 13,998 22,936 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,434 (6,862 ) Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (19,193 ) (34,795 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 19,005 73,793 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (3,065 ) (5,184 ) Other 516 100 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,737 ) 33,914 Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees — 35,130 Repayment of debt financing (338 ) (607 ) Repurchases of common stock — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 372 140 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (245 ) (853 ) Other (75 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (286 ) 33,810 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (313 ) 260 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (902 ) 61,122 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 170,464 84,637 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 169,562 $ 145,759





The following table sets forth our key operating metrics. Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,708,017 1,714,473 1,712,177 1,679,659 1,616,865 1,537,573 1,439,605 1,348,145 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,006,168 991,426 969,322 943,958 906,369 869,862 808,077 770,318 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 69.79 $ 67.07 $ 65.82 $ 64.41 $ 63.58 $ 63.11 $ 63.80 $ 64.26 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 428 $ 419 $ 428 $ 470 $ 541 $ 641 $ 673 $ 713 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 207 $ 217 $ 212 $ 236 $ 247 $ 283 $ 268 $ 309 Average monthly retention 98.41 % 98.49 % 98.55 % 98.61 % 98.65 % 98.69 % 98.71 % 98.74 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,434 $ (6,862 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (3,065 ) (5,184 ) Free cash flow $ (631 ) $ (12,046 )





The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 233,569 $ 194,137 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (862 ) (839 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4) (81,213 ) (65,149 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 151,494 $ 128,149 % of subscription revenue 75.3 % 77.6 % Other cost of revenue $ 36,325 $ 35,846 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (420 ) (448 ) Other business variable expenses(4) (16,498 ) (18,743 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 19,407 $ 16,655 % of subscription revenue 9.6 % 10.1 % Technology and development expense $ 6,960 $ 4,900 General and administrative expense 14,673 21,017 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (4,258 ) (8,821 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — (4,102 ) Development expenses(3) (1,178 ) (898 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 16,197 $ 12,096 % of total revenue 5.3 % 4.7 % New pet acquisition expense $ 16,843 $ 21,642 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (1,857 ) (2,032 ) Other business pet acquisition expense(4) (13 ) (51 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 14,973 $ 19,559 % of subscription revenue 7.4 % 11.8 % 1 Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.8 million for the three ended March 31, 2024, respectively. 2 Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain officers' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. 3 Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. 4 Excluding the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Income $ (6,138 ) $ (24,485 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 14,985 19,611 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 7,398 12,140 Development expenses(3) 1,179 898 Depreciation and amortization 3,785 3,202 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 4,102 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (103 ) (71 ) Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 21,312 $ 15,538 Subscription Business: Subscription operating income $ (4,525 ) $ (21,240 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 14,973 19,560 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 5,882 9,004 Development expenses(3) 774 579 Depreciation and amortization 2,487 2,064 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 2,644 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 19,591 $ 12,610 Other Business: Other business operating income $ (1,510 ) $ (3,174 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 12 51 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,516 3,136 Development expenses(3) 404 319 Depreciation and amortization 1,298 1,138 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 1,458 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,721 $ 2,928 (1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. (3) As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Subscription revenue $ 201,134 $ 165,210 Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 151,493 128,149 Subscription variable expenses 19,407 16,655 Subscription fixed expenses* 10,642 7,795 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 19,591 $ 12,610 Other business revenue $ 104,987 $ 91,119 Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 81,213 65,148 Other business variable expenses 16,498 18,743 Other business fixed expenses* 5,555 4,299 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,721 $ 2,928 Revenue $ 306,121 $ 256,329 Cost of paying veterinary invoices 232,707 193,297 Variable expenses 35,905 35,399 Fixed expenses* 16,197 12,095 Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 21,312 $ 15,538 As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Subscription revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 75.3 % 77.6 % Subscription variable expenses 9.6 % 10.1 % Subscription fixed expenses* 5.3 % 4.7 % Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 9.7 % 7.6 % Other business revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 77.4 % 71.5 % Other business variable expenses 15.7 % 20.6 % Other business fixed expenses* 5.3 % 4.7 % Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 1.6 % 3.2 % Revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of paying veterinary invoices 76.0 % 75.4 % Variable expenses 11.7 % 13.8 % Fixed expenses* 5.3 % 4.7 % Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 7.0 % 6.1 % *Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands): Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Net loss $ (6,852 ) $ (2,163 ) $ (4,036 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (24,780 ) $ (9,285 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (13,618 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 7,398 6,636 6,585 6,503 12,140 8,412 8,306 8,462 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,785 3,029 2,990 3,253 3,202 2,897 2,600 2,707 Interest income (3,045 ) (2,842 ) (2,389 ) (2,051 ) (1,729 ) (1,614 ) (1,018 ) (297 ) Interest expense 3,596 3,697 3,053 2,940 2,387 1,587 1,408 1,193 Other non-operating expenses — — — — — — — (1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (38 ) 130 (43 ) (238 ) (191 ) (15 ) 496 19 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — — 8 65 4,102 193 179 — (Gain) loss from equity method investment — — (110 ) — — — — (131 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,844 $ 8,487 $ 6,058 $ (3,242 ) $ (4,869 ) $ 2,175 $ (943 ) $ (1,666 )

Contacts :

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98997a6f-abb9-4b5a-996b-c603837b7fca