DMC Global Reports First Quarter Financial Results

First quarter sales were $166.9 million, down 9% vs. Q1 2023

Net income was $2.3 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $2.6 million

Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $4.2 million versus $6.1 million in Q1 2023

Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to DMC* was $0.21 versus $0.32 in Q1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $16.7 million, down 17% vs. Q1 2023

Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $19.0 million, or 11.4% of sales

First quarter free cash flow* was $10.5 million versus $4.8 million in Q1 2023

NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, receives record $19 million order following close of first quarter

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“DMC’s first quarter sales declined 9% versus the same quarter last year, reflecting challenging market conditions at two of our three industrial manufacturing businesses,” said Michael Kuta, president and CEO. “Arcadia Products, our architectural building products business, was impacted by a late-quarter slowdown in short-cycle commercial activity, lower sales at its high-end residential division, and an approximately 10% decline in aluminum pricing versus last year’s first quarter. DynaEnergetics, our energy products business, reported steady demand and record unit sales of its industry-leading DynaStage perforating system, but was impacted by ongoing pricing pressure in its primary North American onshore market. NobelClad, our composite metals business, delivered strong first quarter results, with sales and adjusted EBITDA above our forecasts.”

Arcadia Products reported first quarter sales of $61.9 million, down 23% from last year’s first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.5%, down from 13.0% in the first quarter last year. The drop off in short-cycle commercial sales at certain Arcadia service centers reflects soft construction activity in portions of Arcadia’s western and southwestern U.S. service territory, while Arcadia's ultra-high-end residential division experienced a sharp decline in its order backlog in March.

DynaEnergetics reported sales of $78.1 million, up 4% sequentially and down 5% versus last year’s first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points sequentially to 13.5%, however adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million was slightly below management’s forecasted range and included $500 thousand in bad debt expense. Margin enhancement initiatives, which include the automation of various manufacturing and assembly operations, increasing premium product sales, and streamlined product designs, are expected to strengthen Dyna’s profitability during the second half of 2024.

NobelClad reported sales of $26.8 million, up 22% versus last year’s first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9%, up from 15.3% in the comparable year-ago quarter. Following the close of the first quarter, NobelClad was awarded a $19 million order from a customer in the petrochemical industry. The order – the largest in NobelClad’s history – calls for the production of clad plates that will be used to fabricate heat exchangers, reactors and related equipment for a petrochemical facility in Asia. The majority of the order is expected to be shipped in 2025.

NobelClad continues to benefit from strong demand from several of its primary industrial end markets, as well as improved production capacity of its Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints.

Eric Walter, CFO, said, “We generated first quarter free cash flow of $10.5 million, more than doubling our performance in the comparable year-ago quarter, and much stronger than historic first-quarter results. We ended the quarter with total debt of $90 million and reduced our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 1.00x from 1.25x at the end of the fourth quarter.”



Kuta said, “Arcadia’s first-quarter performance was disappointing, and in part reflects widespread softness in the commercial construction industry. The ABI, a national index that tracks architectural firm billings, declined for the 14th consecutive month in March. Arcadia is seeing an improvement in its long-cycle project backlog, as well as a rebound in quoting activity for both large projects and short-cycle orders. These factors support our belief that Arcadia will deliver sequential quarterly improvements in sales and earnings in the coming quarters. In addition, recent operational improvements at Arcadia’s high-end residential division have significantly shortened lead times – a critical achievement as the division works to increase its order backlog. Arcadia’s differentiated service model, strong brand and recent operational enhancements have positioned it for improved financial results and long-term success.”

Kuta added, “Our reviews of strategic alternatives for NobelClad and DynaEnergetics are continuing. In the coming months, we expect to provide more detail on these processes, which represent a key step in our journey toward unlocking shareholder value.”

Summary First Quarter Results

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 166,869 $ 174,036 $ 184,341 (4 )% (9 )% Gross profit percentage 25.4 % 26.1 % 28.3 % SG&A* $ 28,203 $ 27,179 $ 39,324 4 % (28 )% Net income $ 2,319 $ 3,569 $ 2,139 (35 )% 8 % Net income attributable to DMC $ 2,563 $ 2,764 $ 909 (7 )% 182 % Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to DMC $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) — % 200 % Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 4,167 $ 5,179 $ 6,144 (20 )% (32 )% Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.32 (19 )% (34 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 16,683 $ 19,589 $ 20,091 (15 )% (17 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 19,045 $ 23,278 $ 24,279 (18 )% (22 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 11.4 % 13.4 % 13.2 %

*SG&A in the three months ended March 31, 2023 included $2,965 of CEO transition expenses and $3,040 of stock-based compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of the former CEO’s outstanding equity awards.

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 61,925 $ 67,958 $ 80,338 (9 )% (23 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 3,544 $ 5,533 $ 6,282 (36 )% (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 5,906 $ 9,222 $ 10,470 (36 )% (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 9.5 % 13.6 % 13.0 %

Sales decline reflects slowdown in short-cycle activity, lower residential sales and lower product pricing



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 78,122 $ 75,306 $ 81,968 4 % (5 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,539 $ 9,286 $ 14,955 13 % (30 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5 % 12.3 % 18.2 %

Quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA increase reflects record sales volume of DynaStage perforating systems



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 26,822 $ 30,772 $ 22,035 (13 )% 22 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,880 $ 7,608 $ 3,361 (23 )% 75 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.9 % 24.7 % 15.3 %

Order backlog at March 31, 2024 was $52 million versus $60 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Backlog does not include the record petrochemical order received after close of the first quarter.

Rolling 12-month bookings were $103.6 million versus $107.4 million at the end of the prior-year quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.94.

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

Measure Expected Range Sales DMC Consolidated $161M - $171M Arcadia $64M - $68M DynaEnergetics $73M - $77M NobelClad $24M - $26M Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia before NCI allocation $7M - $9M Arcadia after NCI allocation $4M - $5M DynaEnergetics $9M - $10M NobelClad $3.5M - $4.5M Corporate Unallocated ~ ($3M) Attributable to DMC $14M - $17M Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items Depreciation and amortization $35M - $36M Interest expense $8M - $9M Annualized effective tax rate 27% - 29% Capital expenditures $18M - $22M



*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products. Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.

defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.

defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.

defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including second quarter 2024 guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, capital expenditures; our expectation that margin enhancement initiatives at DynaEnergetics will strengthen its profitability during the second half of 2024; our expectation that the majority of NobelClad's record petrochemical order will be shipped in 2025; our belief that Arcadia will deliver sequential quarterly improvements in sales and earnings in the coming quarters and that Arcadia is positioned for improved financial results and long-term success; and our expectation that we can provide details on our strategic-alternatives process in the coming months. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 166,869 $ 174,036 $ 184,341 (4 )% (9 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 124,517 128,682 132,130 (3 )% (6 )% Gross profit 42,352 45,354 52,211 (7 )% (19 )% Gross profit percentage 25.4 % 26.1 % 28.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,980 15,056 26,500 6 % (40 )% Selling and distribution expenses 12,223 12,123 12,824 1 % (5 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,292 5,666 5,667 (7 )% (7 )% Strategic review expenses 2,169 — — 100 % 100 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments — 3,251 — (100 )% — % Total costs and expenses 35,664 36,096 44,991 (1 )% (21 )% OPERATING INCOME 6,688 9,258 7,220 (28 )% (7 )% OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (409 ) (1,445 ) (200 ) (72 )% 105 % Interest expense, net (2,317 ) (2,311 ) (2,381 ) — % (3 )% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,962 5,502 4,639 (28 )% (15 )% INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,643 1,933 2,500 (15 )% (34 )% NET INCOME 2,319 3,569 2,139 (35 )% 8 % Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (244 ) 805 1,230 (130 )% (120 )% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,563 $ 2,764 $ 909 (7 )% 182 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) — % 200 % Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) — % 200 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,610,644 19,561,494 19,462,636 — % 1 % Diluted 19,622,455 19,580,750 19,462,636 — % 1 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 2,563 $ 2,764 $ 909 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,307 ) (2,581 ) (1,138 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 256 $ 183 $ (229 )





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Arcadia Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 61,925 $ 67,958 $ 80,338 (9 )% (23 )% Gross profit 16,813 18,910 22,094 (11 )% (24 )% Gross profit percentage 27.2 % 27.8 % 27.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 7,656 7,012 7,857 9 % (3 )% Selling and distribution expenses 4,468 4,028 5,452 11 % (18 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,277 5,652 5,652 (7 )% (7 )% Operating (loss) income (588 ) 2,218 3,133 (127 )% (119 )% Adjusted EBITDA 5,906 9,222 10,470 (36 )% (44 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,362 ) (3,689 ) (4,188 ) (36 )% (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 3,544 $ 5,533 $ 6,282 (36 )% (44 )%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 78,122 $ 75,306 $ 81,968 4 % (5 )% Gross profit 16,971 16,127 24,437 5 % (31 )% Gross profit percentage 21.7 % 21.4 % 29.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,891 2,937 6,197 (2 )% (53 )% Selling and distribution expenses 5,223 5,584 5,057 (6 )% 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 15 14 15 7 % — % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — 3,011 — (100 )% — % Operating income 8,842 4,581 13,168 93 % (33 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,539 $ 9,286 $ 14,955 13 % (30 )%



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 26,822 $ 30,772 $ 22,035 (13 )% 22 % Gross profit 8,644 10,416 5,783 (17 )% 49 % Gross profit percentage 32.2 % 33.8 % 26.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,074 1,114 923 (4 )% 16 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,470 2,435 2,239 1 % 10 % Operating income 5,100 6,867 2,621 (26 )% 95 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,880 $ 7,608 $ 3,361 (23 )% 75 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands) Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-end (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,444 $ 31,040 (34 )% Marketable securities — 12,619 (100 )% Accounts receivable, net 104,697 106,205 (1 )% Inventories 172,113 166,712 3 % Prepaid expenses and other 10,187 10,236 — % Total current assets 307,441 326,812 (6 )% Property, plant and equipment, net 129,028 129,267 — % Goodwill 141,725 141,725 — % Purchased intangible assets, net 189,966 195,260 (3 )% Other long-term assets 91,860 91,431 — % Total assets $ 860,020 $ 884,495 (3 )% LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 50,892 $ 40,202 27 % Contract liabilities 19,177 21,621 (11 )% Accrued income taxes 14,451 12,810 13 % Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 15,000 (83 )% Other current liabilities 34,188 36,828 (7 )% Total current liabilities 121,208 126,461 (4 )% Long-term debt 85,509 100,851 (15 )% Deferred tax liabilities 2,390 1,956 22 % Other long-term liabilities 53,919 57,172 (6 )% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,760 — % Stockholders’ equity 409,914 410,295 — % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 860,020 $ 884,495 (3 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,319 $ 3,569 $ 2,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,419 3,546 3,400 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,292 5,666 5,667 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 190 141 138 Stock-based compensation 1,549 1,712 5,027 Deferred income taxes (546 ) (1,248 ) 178 Unrealized gain on marketable securities — (148 ) — Asset impairments — 1,956 — Other (985 ) 1,859 (405 ) Change in working capital, net 2,202 6,126 (9,079 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,440 23,179 7,065 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in marketable securities — (4,955 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,000 — — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 9,619 — — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,968 ) (8,519 ) (2,226 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment — 344 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,651 (13,130 ) (2,226 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (117,500 ) (3,750 ) (6,250 ) Borrowings on term loan 50,000 — — Borrowings on revolving loans 70,450 — — Repayments on revolving loans (30,450 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs (2,735 ) — — Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (3,125 ) (3,170 ) (2,600 ) Treasury stock purchases (936 ) (153 ) (2,157 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors — 102 — Net cash used in financing activities (34,296 ) (6,971 ) (11,007 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 609 (98 ) 671 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (10,596 ) 2,980 (5,497 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 31,040 28,060 25,144 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 20,444 $ 31,040 $ 19,647





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) DMC Global EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net income 2,319 3,569 2,139 (35 )% 8 % Interest expense, net 2,317 2,311 2,381 — % (3 )% Income tax provision 1,643 1,933 2,500 (15 )% (34 )% Depreciation 3,419 3,546 3,400 (4 )% 1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,292 5,666 5,667 (7 )% (7 )% EBITDA 14,990 17,025 16,087 (12 )% (7 )% Stock-based compensation 1,477 1,557 5,027 (5 )% (71 )% Strategic review expenses 2,169 — — 100 % 100 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments — 3,251 — (100 )% — % CEO transition expenses — — 2,965 — % (100 )% Other expense, net 409 1,445 200 (72 )% 105 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,045 $ 23,278 $ 24,279 (18 )% (22 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,362 ) (3,689 ) (4,188 ) (36 )% (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 16,683 $ 19,589 $ 20,091 (15 )% (17 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share



*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest Three months ended March 31, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,563 $ 0.13 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 1,604 0.08 As adjusted $ 4,167 $ 0.21

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,622,455

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,764 $ 0.14 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 2,415 0.12 As adjusted $ 5,179 $ 0.26

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,580,750

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 909 $ 0.05 CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax 5,235 0.27 As adjusted $ 6,144 $ 0.32

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,462,636

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Segment Adjusted EBITDA



Arcadia Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (588 ) $ 2,218 $ 3,133 (127 )% (119 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 875 1,020 817 (14 )% 7 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,277 5,652 5,652 (7 )% (7 )% Stock-based compensation 342 332 579 3 % (41 )% CEO transition expenses — — 289 — % (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA 5,906 9,222 10,470 (36 )% (44 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,362 ) $ (3,689 ) $ (4,188 ) (36 )% (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 3,544 $ 5,533 $ 6,282 (36 )% (44 )%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 8,842 $ 4,581 $ 13,168 93 % (33 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,682 1,680 1,772 — % (5 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 15 14 15 7 % — % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments — 3,011 — (100 )% — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,539 $ 9,286 $ 14,955 13 % (30 )%



NobelClad