Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,642 in the last 365 days.

Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced grants of 38,508 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to two newly hired employees.

The RSUs vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date until the fourth anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

These grants were made pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and were made as an inducement material to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more