Ground Beef Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The raw ground beef items were produced on April 26-27, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

The products subject to recall all bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label, and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the product label. These items were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health professional.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure. While most people recover within a week, some people develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among people of any age but it is most common in children younger than 5-years-old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Miller, Senior Communications Manager, Cargill Meat Solutions at 612-430-2882 or media@cargill.com.