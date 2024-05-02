Dave DePue Partners with SuccessBooks® and Jack Canfield to Co-Author, “Mindset Matters”

Dave DePue

TOPEKA, KS, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to unveil an exciting partnership as Dave DePue joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters,” alongside a remarkable ensemble of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

"Mindset Matters” is set to captivate readers with its inspiring stories, marking its debut in the Summer of 2024.

Dave DePue brings a wealth of experience and a lifetime commitment to empowering young men and women on their journey to greatness. With a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University, Dave's journey spans an illustrious career in industry, higher education, and public service, including over fifteen years of volunteer chaplaincy at the Kansas State Capitol.

In his role as a technician at Lockheed’s Skunk Works Division, Dave contributed to the development and flight testing of the top-secret SR71 Blackbird Spy Plane. He was recognized for his team leadership in a modification program which restored a fire damaged Blackbird, saving the company thirty-five million $.

As a professor and administrator, Dave led the development of statewide higher education programs which continue to transform students into champions in their communities and workplaces.

In his tenure as a state agency administrator, Dave empowered individuals to innovate and create opportunities for workers and learners of all ages, reinforcing seamless education and training programs to nurture talent and skills development.

As Capitol Chaplain, Dave provides spiritual guidance and encouragement to leaders striving to shape their legacy and achieve greatness.

Dave is also the author of “Rising to Greatness,” set to be published in fall 2024. This book offers insights into the practice of servant leadership and its role in personal and professional success. He draws from his own experiences as well as the practices of colleagues; former ambassador, governor, U.S. Senator Sam Brownback, Kansas Attorney General Kris Koback, former Kansas Speaker Pro Tem Peggy Mast, and hundreds of other friends/champions.

Follow Dave's journey and stay updated on "Rising to Greatness" at www.rising2greatness.com.

SuccessBooks® extends a warm welcome to Dave as a co-author of "Mindset Matters”. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of Dave DePue, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.