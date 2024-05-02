Team Sunshine Becomes an Official Partner with Eversource for the Connected Solutions Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Sunshine Construction, already recognized as one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the United States and the leader in the New England area, is proud to announce its new partnership with Eversource as an official installer for the Connected Solutions program. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Team Sunshine’s mission to expand sustainable energy solutions across the Northeast.
Founded in Boston, MA, with additional operations in Hudson, MA, and a newly opened office in Maine, Team Sunshine Construction has been at the forefront of the solar industry, focusing on providing top-tier solar installations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Jersey. This regional expertise has now been further recognized by being officially named by Eversource, New England’s largest energy provider.
This collaboration is set to enhance the deployment of eligible battery storage solutions, a critical component in the advancement of renewable energy integration and grid resilience. "Being named as an official partner for Eversource's Connected Solutions program is not just a win for Team Sunshine but for all our current and future clients who look to us for reliable, innovative, and cost-effective solar energy solutions," said Ahmad Ali, CEO of Team Sunshine Construction.
Team Sunshine’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has previously landed the company on Forbes' Best Company Top 10 list, affirming its status as a trailblazer in the renewable energy sector. The partnership with Eversource will enable Team Sunshine to offer enhanced services that contribute to energy savings and sustainability, aligning with both companies' goals to support environmental stewardship and community well-being.
As Team Sunshine Construction continues to grow and serve more communities in New England and beyond, this partnership stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of a greener planet. For more information about Team Sunshine Construction and the new services offered through the Connected Solutions program, please visit https://www.teamsunshine.solar/.
About Team Sunshine Construction
Team Sunshine Construction is a leading solar installation company based in Boston, Massachusetts, dedicated to providing innovative solar energy solutions across the Northeastern United States. Recognized for its rapid growth and exceptional service, Team Sunshine is committed to enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge solar technology and partnerships.
About Eversource
Eversource is New England’s largest energy provider, proudly serving more than 3.6 million electric and natural gas customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource is dedicated to empowering a new generation of energy efficiency in the region and committed to innovation, sustainability, and community support.
About The Connected Solutions program
The Connected Solutions program is an innovative initiative designed to reward customers for contributing to a more sustainable and efficient power grid. By installing an eligible battery and participating in this program, you play a direct role in reducing the overall demand during peak energy times. This not only supports grid stability but also can offer you significant incentives.
Through programs like Connected Solutions, customers who pair their solar systems with eligible batteries can receive incentives for allowing their battery to be used during high demand times. This helps to lessen the load on the grid during peak hours, often on hot summer days when air conditioning use is at its highest.
Participants like Team Sunshine have the expertise to ensure that the installation of these eligible battery systems meets the necessary program criteria, allowing homeowners to take part in this exciting program with confidence. It's a smart way to enhance the return on your solar investment while supporting a resilient energy network.
Media Requests
Team Sunshine Construction, LLC
+1 617-580-8649
marketing@teamsunshine.solar