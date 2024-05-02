Dr. Trisha Bailey Joins with SuccessBooks® and Jack Canfield to Co-Author, “Mindset Matters”

Dr. Trisha Bailey

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce an inspiring collaboration as Dr. Trisha Bailey partners to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters,” alongside an esteemed ensemble of authors, including the renowned Jack Canfield.

"Mindset Matters” is poised to enthrall readers with its uplifting narratives, marking its debut in the Summer of 2024.

From the sun-kissed strawberry fields of Dover, Florida, to the global stage of social entrepreneurship and humanitarian work, Dr. Trisha Bailey, has charted an extraordinary path. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in food and resource economics and a Master of Agribusiness Management from the University of Florida, complemented by a Ph.D. in International Business from Northcentral University, Trisha's academic journey laid the foundation for her remarkable career.

Beginning her professional voyage with the State Department in Seoul, Korea, Dr. Bailey navigated through a diverse array of entrepreneurial ventures spanning wealth management, commercial and industrial construction, and municipal and federal contract fulfillment. Her passion for merging business acumen with social impact propelled her to the forefront of social enterprise advocacy, where she has become a celebrated figure.

Dr. Bailey's impactful work in over 60 nations focuses on empowering social entrepreneurs to effect meaningful change, particularly in impoverished regions. Through her eponymous initiative, she consults, mentors, and connects social entrepreneurs, fostering sustainable economic development through socially responsible businesses. Her influence extends through features in CEO Weekly, US Insider, and Women’s Journal, as well as appearances on NBC and ABC affiliates. Dr. Bailey is an active member of influential networks such as Business as Mission (BAM) and Good Market, cementing her role in the global social entrepreneurship community.

Recognition has followed Dr. Bailey's dedication, with honors including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and membership in the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society. Her research and advocacy in global forums underscore her commitment to leveraging business for social progress, establishing her as a leading voice in the intersection of commerce and social change.

Outside her professional endeavors, Dr. Bailey remains deeply rooted in her community and faith. She shares her life's journey with her husband, John, finding solace in travel, literature, and the serenity of the ocean. Her ambition to address the United Nations on the transformative potential of social enterprises underscores her vision for a world where business serves humanity's broader needs.

Dr. Trisha Bailey epitomizes innovation, compassion, and resilience, serving as a guiding light for aspiring social entrepreneurs and a testament to the transformative power of integrating business acumen with a profound social mission.

For more information, visit: www.TrishaBaileyPhD.com

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes Dr. Bailey as a co-author of "Mindset Matters”. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of Dr. Trisha Bailey, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.