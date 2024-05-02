Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Say on Pay, and Omnibus Equity Plan

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, approving the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, and approving the omnibus equity plan and related matters.



Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 270,028,891 99.03 2,654,207 0.97 Pierre J. Blouin 269,114,480 98.69 3,568,619 1.31 Lawrence T. Borgard 271,746,290 99.66 936,809 0.34 Maura J. Clark 270,934,611 99.36 1,748,913 0.64 Lisa Crutchfield 270,669,603 99.26 2,013,495 0.74 Margarita K. Dilley 271,654,834 99.62 1,028,264 0.38 Julie A. Dobson 263,037,347 96.46 9,646,178 3.54 Lisa L. Durocher 270,768,452 99.30 1,915,072 0.70 David G. Hutchens 271,767,459 99.66 916,066 0.34 Gianna M. Manes 270,724,552 99.28 1,958,547 0.72 Don R. Marchand 271,294,085 99.49 1,389,013 0.51 Jo Mark Zurel 266,144,340 97.60 6,538,758 2.40



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 277,986,153 99.50 1,400,764 0.50



Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 251,463,179 92.25 21,122,283 7.75



Omnibus Equity Plan and Related Matters

Shareholders approved the Corporation’s omnibus equity plan and related matters.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 259,643,309 95.26 12,933,477 4.74



About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $68 billion as at March 31, 2024. The Corporation's 9,600 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedarplus.ca , or www.sec.gov .

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf67405e-381b-4400-9a4c-d97e8fa29be4

For further information contact