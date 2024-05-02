Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,149 in the last 365 days.

Salintae Tuzo-Smith Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Mindset Matters" Alongside Jack Canfield

Salintae Tuzo-Smith

WARWICK, BERMUDA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting partnership with Salintae Tuzo-Smith as she collaborates as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters," joining a remarkable team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Salintae Tuzo-Smith embodies resilience and optimism, overcoming the challenges of a chronic illness she has bravely faced since birth. Despite medical prognoses, Salintae's indomitable spirit drives her to pursue a life filled with purpose and accomplishment.

Her unwavering determination is evident not only in her personal journey but also in her professional pursuits. Armed with a Master's degree in Christian Counseling and certification as a Trauma Informed Coach, Salintae has spent nearly a decade in the corporate realm, earning recognition as a Certified Business Continuity Professional. Her mission is clear - to empower individuals confronting adversity, demonstrating that they possess the strength to transcend their circumstances and guiding them toward mastering their mindset despite any obstacles.

For more information on Salintae Tuzo-Smith and her inspiring work, please visit www.metanoiapower.com or contact info@metanoiapower.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Salintae as a co-author for "Mindset Matters" and eagerly awaits the invaluable insights she will contribute to the book. Stay tuned for the release of “Mindset Matters” set to launch in the Summer of 2024.

SuccessBooks®
SuccessBooks®
email us here

You just read:

Salintae Tuzo-Smith Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Mindset Matters" Alongside Jack Canfield

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more