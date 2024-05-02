NextPath Career Partners Launches NextPathAI.com: A New Division Dedicated to AI Recruiting
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextPath Career Partners is proud to announce the establishment of its new Artificial Intelligence division through NextPathAI.com, launching May 1, 2024. As the demand for AI and machine learning (ML) talent continues to surge, NextPath AI aims to meet this growing need by connecting businesses with top-tier AI professionals.
The future wave of staffing for AI and ML positions is expected to grow tremendously in the next few years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing integration of AI into various industries. Recognizing this trend, NextPath AI is poised to become a leading provider of AI talent solutions, catering to high-growth companies and job-seeking professionals.
Commenting on the launch, Gina Curry, CEO of NextPath Career Partners, expressed excitement about the potential of NextPath AI to reshape the AI recruiting landscape.
"We're proud to announce our AI division as our next phase of growth. We’ve been leaders in the AI staffing market and launching this division solidifies our growth and commitment to provide our clients and candidates with the best possible insights and opportunities in an ever changing technology landscape. Our team is comprised of certified AI experts, and we will continue investing in ongoing education to stay ahead of the curve in this emerging market," said Curry.
NextPath AI will offer comprehensive services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. The platform will provide personalized job placement services, ensuring their clients have access to the best AI talent available in the market. Simultaneously, NextPath AI will serve as a valuable resource for AI professionals, offering a platform to browse job postings and explore exciting career opportunities in the field.
The types of AI and ML careers placed through NextPath Ai span a wide range of roles and specializations, including:
• Data Science and Analytics
• Software Development
• Product Management
• Business Insights
• Architecture
• Data Engineering
By leveraging its extensive network, industry expertise, and advanced technology, NextPath AI is poised to become the go-to destination for AI recruiting, providing unparalleled support to businesses and professionals alike.
James Hawley, Co-Founder and Chariman of Nextpath commented, “This is a natural next step for our business, which already has become a leader in the technical staffing space. NextPath, not only has been leveraging AI within our business, but we’ve spent years filling AI jobs for our clients, long before it became the trendy buzz word it is now,” said Hawley. “Our team has built up a network of 20,000 AI related professionals, giving us one of the strongest pools of top AI talent for our clients.”
NextPath AI invites businesses and AI professionals to visit NextPathAI.com starting May 1, 2024, to explore its comprehensive range of services and opportunities.
For more information about NextPath AI and its offerings, please visit NextPathAI.com.
About NextPath Career Partners: NextPath Career Partners is a certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) that provides national recruitment and staffing solutions for direct hire, contract-to-hire and contract roles in Information Technology, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Customer Success, Executive Search, and Construction.
NextPath helps small and medium sized companies compete and win by placing them in front of their ideal candidate across passive talent streams. The Florida-based company, with offices in Orlando and Tampa, was started by a team of staffing veterans with a passion to help companies and candidates achieve their goals. The team services local, regional, and national companies.
Dena Vaccaro
Marketing Manager
+1 813-505-0599
dvaccaro@nextpathcp.com