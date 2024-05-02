American Workforce is Facing a “Great Talent Stagnation”
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last year of layoffs, strikes, and economic uncertainty has caused tension for American workers. According to the newly released Career Optimism Index® study, more than half of Americans report feeling easily replaceable in their job position (53%). Meanwhile, 44% of employers say their top challenge to finding talent in the past year is a lack of well-qualified applicants.
“These findings indicate employers are overlooking potential from within their existing workforce, while many of their employees report a willingness to learn new skills to help their career advancement,” says John Woods, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix. Woods continues, “Employers have an opportunity to develop talent from within by providing employees clarity on advancement opportunities. Workers should set career goals and take advantage of any internal training opportunities.”
For more information, please visit https://www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.
Sharla Hooper
“These findings indicate employers are overlooking potential from within their existing workforce, while many of their employees report a willingness to learn new skills to help their career advancement,” says John Woods, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix. Woods continues, “Employers have an opportunity to develop talent from within by providing employees clarity on advancement opportunities. Workers should set career goals and take advantage of any internal training opportunities.”
For more information, please visit https://www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.
Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
TikTok