Regional fishing outlooks available from Minnesota DNR in preparation for opener (published May 2, 2024)

Anglers looking for local fishing information before the Saturday, May 11 fishing opener can check the regional fishing outlooks from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The outlooks provide details about fishing opportunities and conditions in various areas of the state, including for specific lakes, rivers and streams.

Based on reports from across the state, anglers have a lot to look forward to — especially with an early ice out this year and fisheries lake surveys that have showed good year classes of walleye in many lakes, said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries section manager.

“Walleye fishing will be really good and we really hope people can get out and enjoy it early in the season,” Parsons said. “But we have all kinds of other fish out there too and, particularly if the walleye aren’t cooperating, we encourage anglers try catching something else.

Back bays of lakes are great for finding abundant bluegill and crappie. Northern pike are almost always willing to bite, and there are all kinds of other native species out there like sucker species, freshwater drum and others that can really provide a lot of action and good food fare."

The regional fishing reports include details about waters throughout each region and can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.