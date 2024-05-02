Wildlife Drive at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area open May 18-19 (published May 2, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open the Wildlife Drive at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area to the public Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19, weather and dike conditions permitting. The weekend will offer unique wildlife viewing and photography opportunities during the spring bird migration, as well as providing additional fishing access to the WMA pools.

The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located one and three-quarter miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are permitted on this road. The gate will be opened prior to sunrise May 18 and closed at sunset May 19. The Wildlife Drive is also scheduled to open as usual in mid-July and early August.

The dike roads are graveled and can become slippery when wet. Roads might be closed on short notice if hazardous driving conditions occur. Visitors can call the Roseau River WMA headquarters at 218-452-7610 for information on road conditions and closures. Ask for Randy Prachar, wildlife manager, or Tom Enright, assistant wildlife manager. For a visitor’s map or more information, visit Roseau River WMA.