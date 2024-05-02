Grand Opening Events Announced for Athene North Shore Recreation Area at Easter Lake

The Des Moines community to celebrate the opening of the most universally accessible park in the country

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings products, will celebrate the dedication of the Athene North Shore Recreation Area at Easter Lake on Thursday, May 2, at 2:00 pm CT. The grand opening celebration, available to the public, will take place on Sunday, May 5, featuring free rentals, educational programs, and boat rides.



Operated by Polk County Conservation, the Athene North Shore Recreation Area at Easter Lake has undergone a massive renovation project and is now the most universally accessible waterfront park in the country. New amenities to create a more inclusive, accessible park for guests of all abilities include a full inventory of adaptive recreation equipment, zero-entry ramps to allow people with limited mobility access to the water, extra wide sidewalks, large beach mats to serve as accessible walkways over sand and a wellness room for individuals with sensory input conditions.

“The Athene North Shore Recreation Area represents our commitment to the Des Moines community,” said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President at Athene USA. “We are proud to be the lead donor of this wonderful project and help create the first-of-its-kind space for people of all abilities to enjoy water and nature recreation.”

Athene is the leading donor to the North Shore Recreation Area project, providing $1 million to the renewal efforts, which began in 2018. The park welcomes over one million visitors annually.

“The new area is a game changer for recreation. The infrastructure is now in place to help inspire all people to recreate and immerse in nature while creating deeper connections to each other and the community,” said Richard Leopold, Director of Polk County Conservation. “It could not have been possible without the support of so many generous donors, like Athene.”

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $300 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

About Polk County Conservation

The land comes first. In every project undertaken by Polk County Conservation, leadership and staff prioritize the health and vibrancy of the local ecosystems. This dedication to clean waterways, and healthy prairies and timber has for 75 years continually resulted in safer spaces for all. Innumerable species of wildlife are thriving in Polk County parks alongside millions of annual visitors who find renewal in connecting with nature. Learn more about Conservation’s parks and conservation practices at LeadingYouOutdoors.com.

