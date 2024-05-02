Luxury Custom Builder Arthur Rutenberg Homes to Build in Tesoro Club
AR Homes joins impressive roster of luxury home builders Ecclestone, GHO Homes and Janssen Construction within Treasure Coast premier golf club community
Within the last year, four luxury home builders have signed on to build within Tesoro Club, a great testament to the significant work we have undertaken to elevate our community to world-class status.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a Vero Beach-based custom home builder, announced that it will develop signature homes within Tesoro Club, a premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast. AR Homes joins signature luxury home builders Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Construction, along with WCI Communities by Lennar and Toll Brothers in Tesoro Club.
— Timothy Jones, Co-Owner, Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club, which spans nearly 1,500 acres, offers single family homes in a wide range of sizes, from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet, with prices ranging from to over $3.5 million.
AR Homes’ at Tesoro Club will range from 3,000 to 5,500 square feet with pricing starting at $1.5 million. The offerings are fully customizable working with AR Homes’ in-house design team.
“Tesoro Club is booming, famous for its championship Palmer Golf course and its stunning amenities, so we are thrilled to build within this community,” said John Genoni, franchise co-owner of AR Homes. “Our options are limitless, providing infinite possibilities for our clients.”
Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, offering exceptional real estate and an unmatched private club experience. Read more about the team here.
“Within the last year, four luxury home builders have signed on to build within Tesoro Club, a great testament to the significant work we have undertaken to elevate our community to world-class status,” said Mr. Jones. “We are delighted that AR Homes will add their signature homes to our offerings.”
Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier.
Tesoro Club also added new lighted pickleball courts and upgraded its Swim & Racquet Club facilities. The Club’s Watson Course will undergo a complete renovation in the future. The centerpiece of Tesoro Club is a spectacular, classically inspired clubhouse overlooking a 120-acre lake.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
