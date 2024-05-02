Students in Radiation Safety and Control Course Put Skills to the Test

05/01/2024

By Brooke Coupal

Rubber boot covers. Tyvek suits. Respirators.

These are just a few items of personal protective equipment (PPE) that students donned during the Radiation Safety and Control practicum exercise inside the university’s research reactor . Following a semester of learning the ins and outs of radiation protection, the students were ready to put their knowledge to the test.

Benjamin Edwards wipes an area for testing. “We make the practicum as close to a real-world environment as we can, so the students face essentially all the challenges they would normally face in an industrial environment, such as a nuclear power plant,” says Radiological Sciences Program Coordinator Mark Tries ’90, ’94, ’00.

In a controlled area within the research reactor, Tries, who teaches the Radiation Safety and Control course, simulated radioactive contamination that the students had to assess, measure and evaluate. The exercise, which was created by Professor Emeritus Clayton French , has been around for nearly 40 years and is one that Tries completed while a student at UMass Lowell.

“It was perfect practice for me, because I learned exactly what I need to be prepared for if I go into that environment again,” he says.

Radiation Safety Director Steven Snay ’05, ’07, ’18 completed the same practicum as a student and now helps facilitate the exercise.

“The exercise is a great experience for students to practice the skills they will need upon graduation,” he says.

Greg Bessette, left, records information from Benjamin Edwards, right. Students taking part in the spring 2024 practicum were given a fictitious scenario in which they needed to evaluate radiation levels within the research reactor to ensure the safety of workers hired to replace a valve. Equipped with a map of the specific area where their task would be performed, the students entered the research reactor.

“It was neat being in the reactor and seeing the facility,” says Chris Mastroianni, a master’s student in security studies with a concentration in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) security. This was Mastroianni’s first time inside the reactor, which is primarily used for training and research in nuclear science, radiochemistry and engineering.

The students began by selecting the appropriate PPE to wear to prevent contamination. They then entered the controlled environment, where they used instruments such as a portable ionization chamber to measure ambient radiation levels. The students worked as a team to accurately transcribe their findings.

“The practicum showed the importance of helping each other out, from keeping an eye on each other so we don’t trip over something to making sure that our gear is intact,” says Greg Bessette, a security studies master’s student with a concentration in CBRNE security. “I appreciate the importance of teamwork even more now.”

Students put on PPE inside the university's research reactor. Once finished with their assessment and measurements, the students had to properly dispose of their PPE before being checked for potential radioactive contamination through the use of multiple detectors. They then took their readings and samples to the Radiation Safety Laboratory to further analyze the radiation types and concentrations. In a real-world situation, this information is vital to ensure the safety of workers who may need to enter a potentially contaminated area.

As per tradition, Snay recorded the practicum on video for students to watch later.

Energy engineering Ph.D. student Ridhita Borhan ’23 says she is grateful to have gotten “a glimpse of the real-world practice and challenges in the field of radiation safety and protection.”

“Getting this experience in college helps better prepare students to understand what they have to face when going to work in an actual industry that works with different types of radiation sources,” she says. “It solidifies the theoretical learnings of the radiological sciences program.”