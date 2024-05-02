SPLC Denounces Florida’s Anti-DEI Bill in Teacher Prep Programs

TALLAHASSEE — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) condemned Gov. DeSantis’ approval of HB 1291, a new vaguely-worded law intended to deter educational discussions about systemic and institutional racism, sexism, oppression and privilege in teacher training programs.

“We vehemently oppose bigotry and hate in all its forms, including this effort to silence educational programs that teach empathy and respect for all,” said Sam Boyd, senior supervising attorney, SPLC. “There is no greater threat to our democracy than efforts to scare Floridians out of exercising their right to free speech and to have open and honest discussions about the role racism and oppression played in the history of our country. Courts have already ruled that laws like these, which seek to impose censorship on higher education, are unconstitutional. This law is no different.”

“We will continue to advocate for inclusive education as a tool for protecting and expanding democracy, and we will pursue any means to challenge this unconstitutional law and other anti-democracy efforts,” concluded Boyd.