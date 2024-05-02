Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,699 in the last 365 days.

SPLC Denounces Florida’s Anti-DEI Bill in Teacher Prep Programs

TALLAHASSEE — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) condemned Gov. DeSantis’ approval of HB 1291, a new vaguely-worded law intended to deter educational discussions about systemic and institutional racism, sexism, oppression and privilege in teacher training programs.

“We vehemently oppose bigotry and hate in all its forms, including this effort to silence educational programs that teach empathy and respect for all,” said Sam Boyd, senior supervising attorney, SPLC. “There is no greater threat to our democracy than efforts to scare Floridians out of exercising their right to free speech and to have open and honest discussions about the role racism and oppression played in the history of our country. Courts have already ruled that laws like these, which seek to impose censorship on higher education, are unconstitutional. This law is no different.”

“We will continue to advocate for inclusive education as a tool for protecting and expanding democracy, and we will pursue any means to challenge this unconstitutional law and other anti-democracy efforts,” concluded Boyd.

You just read:

SPLC Denounces Florida’s Anti-DEI Bill in Teacher Prep Programs

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more