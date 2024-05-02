Discovery Resort Marketing Attends Meta Reels Film Festival
Meta Reports 50% of time spent on Instagram is on Reels
Having access to Meta’s Reels experts at this event has enabled us to refine our Reels creative strategy and further leverage their channel with this fastest growing user base.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, U.S., May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The senior management of Discovery Resort Marketing, a leading digital advertising agency for the vacation ownership industry, was recently invited to attend META's 2024 Reels Film Festival in their Chicago office. Nick Nelson, President of DRM and Jenny Nelson, Director of Brand Development and Social Media, were among a small group of companies in attendance at the educational event.
Discovery Resort Marketing has been a META advertising partner and member of their Account Management program since 2014, a program offered to only one percent of advertisers worldwide. During the Reels Film Festival, leaders from Meta's creative services team presented the advertising partners in attendance with the latest best practices and trends, production and editing tools, as well as examples of successful content that has performed well on the platform. The company specializes in timeshare, vacation ownership, and fractional ownership tour generation with the primary goal of guiding prospective vacationers to partner resorts, enabling them to experience the advantages of ownership and membership.
According to Nick Nelson, “Meta has been an amazing partner, consistently preparing us to obtain the greatest benefits for our clients. As their platform and the digital landscape continues to evolve, they've ensured that we remain aligned with all the best practices and current trends. We’ve been fortunate to work with our current Meta Account Manager for the past 2 1/2 years. This has allowed us to develop a synergy enabling them to understand our business and long-range goals. They have greatly empowered us with the information and foresight to keep Discovery Resort Marketing attuned to shifting data driven marketing strategies critical for continued success."
Meta’s 2024 Q1 Earnings Release reported that 50% of time spent on Instagram is on Reels. Launched in 2020, Reels are short-form vertical videos designed to be entertaining or educational, and easily consumed and shared. From 2023 to 2024, Instagram Reels consumption grew by a whopping 57%. This has created a huge opportunity for advertisers to learn to leverage this channel in their strategy to showcase their products and services in front of the locations where consumers are choosing to spend their time on Meta platforms.
"Reels are all about entertainment and investing into a brand’s ability to produce entertaining content, “shared Jenny Nelson. "This helps the brand remain relevant, enabling the user obtain the best value from Meta’s Reels. We were proud to have been invited to this highly educational Reels Festival hosted by Meta."
Founded in 2010, Discovery Resort Marketing is the parent company of GetawayDealz.com. Through this platform, they promote date specific vacation package bookings via permission-based inbound marketing online at a massive scale. These packages deliver unmatched value to consumers and a pipeline of high-intent and opt-in prospects to resort partners.
Added Nick Nelson, "We have spent tens of millions of dollars testing and crafting digital messages and experiences that motivate consumers to act. This expertise – paired with our deep experience with top social media and search engine platforms ¬– allows us to significantly increase the scale of our media buying and vacation package sales.
Having access to Meta’s Reels experts at this event has enabled us to refine our Reels creative strategy and further leverage their channel with this fastest growing user base.”
With more than three billion users worldwide and ten million active advertisers, Facebook & Instagram play an important role in product discovery and digital commerce. Meta Platforms, Inc., doing business as Meta, and formerly named Facebook, Inc., and The Facebook, Inc., is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.
To learn more about marketing solutions created exclusively for the vacation ownership industry visit discoveryresortmarketing.com. Call Nick Nelson at 1.407595.7991 or connect with him via email at nick@discoveryresortmarketing.com
About Us. Based in Orlando, Florida, Discovery Resort Marketing is a leading digital advertising agency for the vacation ownership and timeshare industry, connecting potential vacationers with partner resorts in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Specializing in lead generation, the company utilizes its extensive digital marketing expertise to create mutually beneficial relationships. By offering resort discounts to consumers and generating valuable leads for resorts, the company offers a value-driven vacation experience and supports the growth of the vacation ownership ecosystem.
