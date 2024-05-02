AB Science : The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the acquittal of the CEO of AB Science, Alain Moussy, and reduces the amount of the financial penalty imposed on AB Science

PRESS RELEASE

THE PARIS COURT OF APPEAL CONFIRMS THE ACQUITTAL OF THE CEO OF AB SCIENCE, ALAIN MOUSSY, AND REDUCES THE AMOUNT OF THE FINANCIAL PENALTY IMPOSED ON AB SCIENCE

Paris, May 2, 2024, 7pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) and the Chairman of the French market regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) had filed an appeal to the Paris Court of Appeal against the decision of the AMF Sanctions commission, dated March 24, 2022, which acquitted Alain Moussy, CEO of AB Science, for an alleged insider trading and sanctioned AB Science for a failure to comply with some of its communication obligations (as part of the assessment of conditions for a deferral of privileged information publication), as indicated in the AB Science press release of March 29, 2022.

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed the fully acquittal of Alain Moussy and reduced by 200,000 euros the amount of the financial penalty pronounced against AB Science. This amount of 200,000 euros will have to be reimbursed by the French Treasury, as AB Science has paid the full financial penalty initially pronounced by the AMF Sanctions commission on March 24, 2022.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

