Gabriella Kusz Joins TCS Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer
Championing Small and Medium Businesses and Equitable Access to Trade FinanceCASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCS (http://tcsblockchain.com), the pioneering company in fintech and freight technology, dedicated to restoring up to 90% of net revenue to transportation firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriella Kusz as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Gabriella’s experience spans multiple continents and industries. From traditional finance to fintech. From international affairs to community mobilization. Kusz has held c-suite and senior leadership roles with the Digital Dollar Project, the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association, the World Bank Group, and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).
"We are thrilled to welcome Gabriella Kusz to the TCS Executive Team," said CEO Todd Ziegler (https://www.linkedin.com/in/todd-ziegler-b5035814a/). "Her passion for using blockchain technology for good, and experience in international operations, makes her a valuable addition. Gabriella’s leadership on the Advisory Board was amazing, and now the entire TCS Team can leverage her unique insights and expertise. As COO, Gabriella will help TCS continue to drive innovation, and revolutionize trade finance."
"I am immensely confident in Gabby's ability to excel as TCS’ COO. Her expertise in navigating the complexities of global trade finance, paired with a robust track record in digital asset regulation, positions her uniquely to lead TCS’s operations,” said Wes Kaplan, Incoming Chief Revenue Officer at NODE40, Former CEO of Cointelegraph and TCS Advisory Board Member.
“Gabby is a force in driving responsible development and advancement of the blockchain industry. I am looking forward to seeing her continue to ‘get things done’ here at TCS and for the benefit of the U.S. transportation industry,” said Maggie Sklar (https://www.linkedin.com/in/maggiesklar/details/experience/), TCS Compliance Advisor and a former senior counsel and policy advisor at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Federal Reserve Bank. Sklar noted that “the U.S. transportation industry plays a major role in the U.S. economy and continued economic growth and prosperity in the United States.”
“Gabriella’s skills, experience and energy have already been critical to the growth of TCS, and I look forward to having her officially onboard to launch and scale operations,” said TCS Board Member Mike Revy (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrevy/), who is the CEO and Founder of Bulla Network, a TCS partner.
As COO of TCS, Gabriella will play a pivotal role in guiding strategic decision-making, onboarding the USD $100M pipeline of waitlisted transportation users, and overseeing all growth and expansion initiatives at TCS.
About TCS:
TCS is a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) company settling freight invoices in 1-2 business days, up to 90% cheaper than banks and factoring companies. Carriers and brokers who “factor” are typically losing 50% or more of net revenue on every load - by industry averages. TCS is NOT a factoring company, and utilizes blockchain tech to solve the largest problem in the $2T+ American supply chain: the time and costs associated with trade finance.
