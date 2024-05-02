Retrieve Medical Announces Significant Results from Physician Burnout Study

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) unveils significant breakthroughs from its recent examination into Physician Burnout. The study has illuminated a pressing concern surrounding physician queries, which are questions that challenge the accuracy and legitimacy of medical records. Such queries contribute significantly to administrative workload and are a notable factor in Physician Burnout.



Spanning seven months within a Hospital Medicine Physician Practice and encompassing 1,547 patients, the investigation has yielded compelling results. It showcases an impressive 43% decrease in physician queries while maintaining a high level of physician engagement. This decrease directly corresponds to reduced administrative obligations for physicians, affording them additional time to prioritize direct patient care, unencumbered by unnecessary disruptions.

Further research underscores that Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and similar administrative responsibilities are major contributors to Physician Burnout. Such burdens lead to heightened frustration and an influx of inbox obligations. The ramifications of burnout extend beyond individual physician well-being, adversely impacting organizational efficiency and morale.

By mitigating administrative distractions, physicians can redirect their focus towards patient care, thereby augmenting both efficacy and the caliber of healthcare provision.

