A Groundbreaking Innovation Set To Make A Difference

MIAMI, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine by David Dardashti looks to revolutionize the field of ibogaine addiction treatment through its recent exploration of the effects of quantum physics on the human brain. This research has revealed a need to accurately measure the relationship between neural pathways and the current flow of universal electricity. To keep up with the demand for a higher degree of precision, David Dardashti’s research team is working on building a prototype to measure the electric activity inside the brain. This prototype will use a breadboard to emulate the wires and components of an electrical source, similar to the one present inside the brain. With it, they hope to generate a more efficient power source and effectively measure electric activity in the brain. The prototype is in its early stages of development, but one day it could effectively chart and describe the functionality of electricity in the brain. As Albert Einstein once said, “All of science is nothing more than the refinement of everyday thinking.” The innovative idea of Ibogaine by David Dardashti is an embodiment of this quote as it seeks to refine the definition of ibogaine addiction treatment and help more people in their journey.

David Dardashti's research team is developing a prototype to measure the electric activity inside the brain in order to revolutionize the treatment of ibogaine addiction.

Don’t let ibogaine addiction be something you have to suffer with. Ibogaine by David Dardashti invites you to be a part of its mission to get to a new level of treatment with its prototype for Quantum Electrodynamics.

Gavriel Dardashti +17869301880 gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com