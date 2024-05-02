HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Turnover 2024 Q1

Press release

Paris, May 2 2024, 6:30 PM

Quaterly Turnover section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Continued growth in the first quarter :

+ 19,1% Gross Margin and

integration of Interface Tourism

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in social web, public relations, events and marketing services, today presents its consolidated turnover and gross margin to March 31, 2024.

In millions of euros (*) 2024

1st quarter 2023

1st quarter Variation Consolidated Turnover 55,2 51,0 +8,3% Gross Margin 21,8 18,3 +19,1%

(*) Unaudited data

First-quarter sales reached 55.2 million euros, up +8.3% year-on-year, with gross margin up +19.1% to reach 21.8 million euros.

Hopscotch benefited from the first-time consolidation in its accounts of the Interface Tourism business, the acquisition of which had already been announced. Interface Tourism contributed 4.4 million euros to sales and 2.7 million euros to gross margin.

On a like-for-like basis, sales amounted to 50.7 million euros, identical to last year. Gross margin rose by 4.1% to 19 million euros, reflecting the Group's ongoing organic growth.

For the record, gross margin reflects the Group's true level of activity, while sales remain extremely impacted both by the business mix and by the choices made by customers in terms of budget allocations. Gross margin as a percentage of sales is highly variable, depending on the nature of the expertise deployed in communication strategies.

Excluding the impact of Hopscotch Interface Tourism, gross margins in the events and pure consulting businesses are progressing at a comparable rate, in a market that remains dynamic, and in which Hopscotch's business and sector expertise are proving relevant. Hopscotch is at the crossroads of digital, experiential and conversational communications, and now boasts extensive geographic coverage in the world's major markets.

Finally, committed to ecological and societal issues for over 15 years, Hopscotch intends to consolidate its sustainability strategy and support innovation through AI within all its businesses. As such, it benefits from several internationally renowned CSR labels.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its sales for the 2nd quarter of 2024 on August 1, 2024, after stock-markets close.

_______

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Managing Director - Tél. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com



Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Assistant to the Executive Board – Tél. 01 41 34 20 51 – jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

________

About HOPSCOTCH Groupe

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group created in France and run by its founders and managers, all guided by an entrepreneurial vision driven by complementary expertise. HOPSCOTCH's credo? Global PR, based on an unprecedented mix of influence, digital, events, public relations and marketing services, for both lifestyle and corporate clients.

HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (4 continental hubs in Asia, America, Europe & the Middle East) nearly 1,000 employees who are experts in all areas of communications: influence, events, activation, digitalisation, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services, etc. Convinced that the value of a company or organisation lies in the care given to its relational capital, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch" (Event / PR / Travel / Decision-makers / Congresses / Luxury / Sport), and specialised agencies: AD crew, heaven, Hopscotch Interface Tourism, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Hopscotch Sopexa.

HOPSCOTCH now has an integrated international network, with 40 offices on 5 continents, enabling it to operate in more than 60 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group will have a turnover of €271 million and a gross margin of €93 million in 2023. To follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

