Syracuse Medical's Dr. Frederick Gardner Joins Innovative Review Platform Local City Places
Local City Places is an innovative platform that is revolutionizing the way consumer reviews influence businesses across the United States
What I love about what Local City Places is doing,” he explains, “is how easy it is for consumers to add reviews of the businesses they are already visiting.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Board of Local City Places is pleased to announce that Dr. Frederick Gardner of Syracuse Medical in Baldwinsville, New York, has joined Local City Places as an Advisory Board Member and Ambassador to Baldwinsville.
— Dr. Frederick Gardner
Local City Places is an innovative platform that is revolutionizing the way consumer reviews influence businesses across the United States. As LOCAL Search becomes the norm for users on both desktop and mobile devices, LOCALCityPlaces.Com is introducing a new twist to this fast evolving trend.
At the core of LOCAL City Places is the unique ability for its members to leave detailed, meaningful reviews about Merchants in their local areas and beyond. In today’s world, where the customers’ opinions can make or break business success, LOCAL City Places provides an easy to use platform for members to openly share their experiences, influencing future customers’ decisions.
As a local business owner, Dr. Gardner knows first hand the importance of building and maintaining the trust of the patients he serves, and understands that new clients often come to his practice on the recommendations of others. “What I love about what Local City Places is doing,” he explains, “is how easy it is for consumers to add reviews of the businesses they are already visiting. Plus, as a Showcase Merchant at BaldwinsvilleChiropractor.Com, my practice will always be top of mind for potential clients who are searching for chiropractic care in my area.”
Dr. Gardner, who graduated from Palmer Chiropractic in 1998, not only provides gentle, pain-free chiropractic care to his patients, but also offers state of the art spinal decompression therapy, as well as advanced regenerative medicine therapies that include the use of stem cells, cytokines and growth factors for relief of chronic knee and shoulder pain. Patients with soft tissue or musculoskeletal injuries can take advantage of Syracuse Medical’s innovative EPAT, or Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology, utilizing high energy acoustic sound waves to treat patients non-invasively, with no downtime.
As a leader in his local business community, Dr. Gardner’s involvement in Local City Places will enhance both its impact and reach, as the platform is poised to provide an easy and effective way for both consumers and Merchants to connect and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.
For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.
Dr. Frederick Gardner
LOCAL City Places
+1 (480) 579-6000
email us here