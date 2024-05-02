Tribble Officially Launches, Redefining the RFP Response Process with Generative AI

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble, an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has officially launched. With generative AI at its core, Tribble is an integral and proactive addition to an enterprise’s sales team, creating brand-new efficiencies by analyzing, understanding, and automating responses to RFPs and Infosecs.



“The challenge of scaling knowledge across organizations and keeping it up-to-date across multiple systems is a constant struggle for businesses. At Tribble, we've cracked the code by bypassing apps and developing an AI Agent that tackles these issues head-on," said Sunil Rao, Founder and CEO at Tribble. "As we look to the future, we believe that AI agents like Tribble will become an indispensable part of every business, revolutionizing how we work and setting the standard for efficiency and growth in the enterprise software landscape.”

Tribble’s AI-driven approach allows for real-time updates and accurate information retrieval, setting it apart from legacy RFP management tools. Tribble is streamlining what has traditionally been a manual and error-prone task and providing a transparent mechanism for users to see how responses are generated and refined. This visibility and Tribble's commitment to data security and privacy form the bedrock of its trust-building model.

"When I'm juggling 6-8 RFPs at the same time, speed is critical. We've seen incredible efficiency gains with Tribble, slashing our drafting times by up to 80% in some cases," said Greg Jorgenson, Lead Proposal Manager of Sword Health. "Tribble is a game-changer, providing robust support to our high-volume, fast-paced sales operations, providing a partnership focused on customer support, innovation, and growth.”

In June 2023, Tribble was added to Salesforce Ventures' $500m Generative AI Fund. The fund is part of Salesforce’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the AI startup ecosystem and developing responsible generative AI.

“With Tribble, we did not want to build yet another project or content management app that ends up going unused,” said Ray Shipley, Co-Founder of Tribble. “Today’s launch addresses the ongoing SaaS fatigue felt by companies by introducing technology that transforms the way our users work by actively helping them get their jobs done.”

To learn how you can deploy your new RFP co-pilot, please visit https://tribble.ai/

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit https://tribble.ai/ .

Contact:

Max Benson

Phone: +1 503-724-0578

Email: max@broadsheetcomms.com