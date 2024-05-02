Artisan Dislocation Opportunities Fund Achieves Successful Final Close

MILWAUKEE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce the successful final close of the Artisan Dislocation Opportunities Fund. The Fund secured over $160 million in commitments, surpassing the team’s initial fundraising target.



Managed by Bryan Krug and the Credit team, Artisan Dislocation Opportunities Fund is an opportunistic credit fund in a private, drawdown structure that seeks to capture highly attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in dislocated performing, stressed and special situations corporate credit. The structure of the Fund allows the Credit team to put new capital to work quickly and efficiently in both public and private securities if and when credit markets dislocate.

This also marks the fourth strategy launched by the Credit team since Bryan joined Artisan Partners in 2013. The enthusiasm around this strategy—both internally and externally—is a testament to the team’s deep fundamental credit expertise, proven leadership, time-tested philosophy and process and strong track record.

Artisan Partners President Jason Gottlieb commented, “We congratulate Bryan and the Credit team for establishing a credit platform with broad degrees of freedom and capabilities. Looking ahead, we believe the Credit team is just getting started.”

The Fund is now closed to investors.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, nor an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any investment or service. Artisan Partners is not registered, authorised or eligible for an exemption from registration in all jurisdictions. Therefore, services described herein may not be available in certain jurisdictions.

Investment Risks: An investment in any fund is speculative and entails substantial risks, including the fact that such an investment would be illiquid and be subject to significant restrictions on transferability. No market is expected to develop for interests in any fund. An investor in a fund could lose all or a substantial amount of his or her investment. Returns generated from an investment in a fund may not adequately compensate investors for the business and financial risks assumed. While a fund is subject to market risks common to other types of investments, including market volatility, the fund employs certain trading techniques, such as the use of leverage and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss. The products and strategies in which the fund invests may involve above-average risk. Financial instruments and investment opportunities discussed or referenced herein may not be suitable for all investors, and potential investors must make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of any transaction in light of their own objectives and circumstances, including the possible risk and benefits of entering into such a transaction. Investments will rise and fall with market fluctuations and investor capital is at risk. Investors investing in strategies denominated in non-local currency should be aware of the risk of currency exchange fluctuations that may cause a loss of principal.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APEL Financial Distribution Services Limited (AP Europe) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. In certain jurisdictions, securities products are offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA, a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. APLP, which serves as the investment manager to the Fund, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP, and as a result is under common control with APDLLC. This material is only intended for investors which meet qualifications as institutional investors as defined in the applicable jurisdiction. This material is not for use by retail investors and may not be reproduced or distributed without Artisan Partners’ permission.

This material is only intended for investors which meet qualifications as institutional investors as defined in the applicable jurisdiction where this material is received, which includes only Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties as defined by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) where this material is issued by APUK or AP Europe.

In the United Kingdom, issued by Artisan Partners UK LLP, 25 St. James’s St., Floor 10, London SW1A 1HA, registered in England and Wales (LLP No. OC351201). Registered office: Phoenix House, Floor 4, Station Hill, Reading Berkshire RG1 1NB. In Ireland, issued by Artisan Partners Europe, Fitzwilliam Hall, Fitzwilliam Pl, Ste. 202, Dublin 2, D02 T292. Registered office: 70 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, D02 R296 (Company No. 637966).

© 2024 Artisan Partners. All rights reserved.

Press Inquiries

Eileen Kwei

800.399.1770

eileen.kwei@artisanpartners.com