Premier Laser Tattoo Removal Opens Their Doors in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, Texas, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Laser Tattoo Removal brings laser tattoo removal services to Tomball, Texas, and surrounding areas with the Astanza Duality laser. Offering comprehensive tattoo removal services, Premier Laser Tattoo Removal specializes in both complete and partial removals, as well as fading treatments for those seeking cover-up options.



With a commitment to providing safe, effective, and personalized tattoo removal solutions, Premier Laser Tattoo Removal employs medical-grade laser technology administered by highly trained laser technicians. With their powerful laser equipment, they can offer customized treatment plans tailored to individual needs and preferences.

“At Premier Laser Tattoo Removal, our mission is to help our clients achieve the results they desire with the highest level of care and professionalism,” said Brandon Wilson, owner of Premier Laser Tattoo Removal. “We are dedicated to delivering exceptional laser tattoo removal results, and couldn’t be more excited to serve our local community.”

The grand opening event for Premier Laser Tattoo Removal will be an exciting opportunity for individuals to learn more about the services offered and meet the experienced team behind the laser studio. The community is encouraged to attend and experience the premier difference at Premier Laser Tattoo Removal.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: May 8, 2024

Location: 425 N. Holderrieth Boulevard Ste 103, Tomball, Texas 77375

Special: The first five people who come in for laser tattoo removal will receive the first session FREE.

About Premier Laser Tattoo Removal

Premier Laser Tattoo Removal is the newest provider of laser tattoo removal services in Tomball, Texas. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and personalized care, Premier Laser Tattoo Removal offers a comprehensive range of laser tattoo removal services. Using powerful laser technology and customized treatment plans, the studio delivers exceptional results while prioritizing client safety and satisfaction.

For those interested in learning more about Premier Laser Tattoo Removal and its services, please visit www.premierlasertattooremoval.com or contact (281) 381-0660 to schedule a consultation. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on the latest news and updates going on at Premier Laser Tattoo Removal.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals, aesthetic providers, entrepreneurs, med spas, tattoo studios, correctional facilities, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity, Duality Signature, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarPROYELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.

Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364-9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.