VertexOne Celebrates Client Wins at CS Week 2024

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, is pleased to be wrapping up this year’s 48th annual CS Week Conference on a celebratory note after two of its clients win top honors at CS Week’s Expanding Excellence Awards.

A panel of CS Week judges selected winners in six categories – including four company, and two individual awards – with each company category featuring two winners based on company size: Level I for utilities grossing more than $1 billion in revenue, and Level II for those with an annual gross below $1 billion.

Best CIS Implementation – Winner, Gainesville Regional Utilities

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) taking home CS Week’s Best CIS Implementation award, which salutes major, industry-leading implementations of customer information systems (CIS).

GRU heralded for their work replacing an old, outdated system as part of Project ICE, which included a colossal overhaul of its customer self-service portal and mobile work management system, along with additional integrations that facilitated interfaces with other GRE systems like financials, communications, field services and reporting.

CS Week Rising Star Award – Ursula Bosson, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

And fellow VertexOne client, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District’s (LVMWD) Customer Service Manager, Ursula Bosson, was bestowed the distinguished 2024 Rising Star Award for her excellence in leading the development and implementation of LVMWD’s advanced metering and flow restrictor program.

Earlier in the week, Bosson took the stage as a featured co-presenter along with VertexOne’s Matt Finkle for an interactive workshop presentation on unlocking the power of behavioral economics to drive measurable customer change. Bosson, speaking directly to her experience putting the psychological concepts into practice, showcasing a real-life use case on LVMWD’s methodology when it came to encouraging its Calabasas, California area customers to adopt a more conservation-minded mentality, and what The District had to do, and the tools they used, to successfully overcome barriers in their effort to slow the spigot on water allocation overuse.

CS Week is the premier customer service utilities conference in North America with more than 2,000 utility professionals and industry partners in attendance. The conference serves the educational and networking needs of electric, gas, water/wastewater and cable utilities from small to large, from municipal to investor-owned.

“It’s an honor to salute and celebrate our award-winning clients,” VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod said. “Their work was especially impressive because of the many challenges they faced along the way, and their dogged perseverance in paving a new path forward in utility innovation.”

Click here for more information and a full list of this year’s slate of CS Week 2024 Expanding Excellence Award (EEA) winners and finalists.

About VertexOne

