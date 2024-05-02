Damon Paull Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Damon Paull

HOUSTON , TX , USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce the collaboration of Damon Paull, a dedicated Marine veteran and accomplished wealth management advisor, with Chris Voss and other esteemed authors from around the world, to co-authoring the upcoming book, Empathetic Leadership. Damon will contribute his insights into leadership, financial empowerment, and the journey to achieving the American Dream. The book is set to launch in the spring of 2024.

Damon Paull's remarkable journey began in Virginia Beach and the Kansas City areas. Inspired by a meeting with legendary Marine sniper Carlos Hathcock, he embarked on a path of service and excellence. In the Marines, Damon served in a California-based infantry unit before seeking new challenges. He completed the Marine Security Guard school, providing security for prestigious U.S. Embassies, NATO, and other U.S. Government facilities across Europe and the Middle East.



Following his honorable discharge, Damon utilized his expertise while employed by renowned defense contractors, working on critical projects for the State Department, including the Ambassador's Security Detail, counternarcotics, and as a CIA contractor. He then transitioned to the commodities financial sector, working for a firm specializing in trading oil and gas NYMEX contracts and other Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) derivatives.

Damon's diverse career path also led him to General Motors in a manufacturing role before finding his true calling at AXA – Equitable insurance company. However, it was his pivotal decision to join Totus Wealth Management in Houston, Texas, that transformed his career. At this independent firm, Damon can offer his clients an extensive range of investment options, adding immense value to their financial portfolios. By empowering clients with diverse investment strategies, Damon and his team create opportunities for them to maximize their financial potential.

Damon holds an Associate's degree in Accounting from American Military University and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Additionally, he has successfully completed various industry-recognized certifications, including the Yale School of Management CIMA investments program, Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA) from the College of Financial Planning, Energy Innovation and Emerging Technologies from Stanford University, and Lean Six Sigma from Villanova University. Damon is continuously expanding his expertise to better serve his clientele, pursuing certifications such as the rigorous Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) financial test, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation, and a Master’s of Science in Energy from Texas A&M.

Having resided overseas, Damon strongly believes in the free market system and is dedicated to helping individuals and business owners overcome financial challenges. He invites those facing financial difficulties to reach out to him and his team at the sunny Houston, Texas office or visit DamonPaull.com to discover strategies for financial empowerment.

