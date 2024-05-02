Vietnamese, Cambodian navies convene 33rd experience sharing conference

VIETNAM, May 2 - PHNOM PENH – The 33rd experience-sharing conference on joint patrol activities between Việt Nam's Naval Region 5 and Cambodia's Ream Naval Base took place in the port city of Sihanoukville, the southwestern province of Preah Sihanouk of Cambodia on Thursday.

The conference, co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nguyễn Hữu Thoan, Political Commissar of the Naval Region 5 Command, and Rear Admiral Mey Dina, Commander of the Ream Naval Base, focused on successes achieved during the 73rd and 74th joint patrols in the historical waters between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Both sides commended the effectiveness of their coordinated patrols in maintaining security and order within the patrolled areas. They highlighted successful joint training exercises that included maneuvering formations, search and rescue operations, and communications via flag signals, semaphore, and light signals as outlined by international signal law.

During the patrol process, the two countries' naval vessels regularly exchanged information on the maritime situation and related issues. They also conducted close observation and control of activities in the historical waters, thereby contributing to maintaining security and order, facilitating economic development of the two countries' coastal communities.

Looking ahead, the two sides pledged to raise awareness among both nations' fishermen of complying with maritime laws and regulations when exploiting marine resources, not infringing in foreign waters. They will proactively collaborate with relevant maritime management authorities in both nations to prevent and combat transnational crimes such as terrorism, smuggling, illegal transport of goods, weapons, explosives, drugs, humans, tax evasion, and illegal entry and exit.

They agreed to maintain open communication channels to ensure prompt and harmonious coordination in handling maritime incidents in the spirit of cooperation and respect for international law, independence and sovereignty. This contributes to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and strengthening solidarity, friendship, understanding and mutual trust between the two navies.

While in Cambodia, the Vietnamese delegation paid floral tribute and offered incense at the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Monument, expressing their gratitude to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives to help the Cambodian people in their struggle against the Pol Pot regime. – VNS