Esports Trade Association Pledges Support for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Through Gaming
ESTA Targets $25,000 to Enhance Pediatric Healthcare at Lurie Children's Hospital Following EsportsNext 2024
We are incredibly excited to leverage the power of gaming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children at the Lurie Children's Hospital”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is proud to announce a special initiative to play games and raise funds for the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Following the conclusion of EsportsNext 2024, scheduled for July 7-9, the ESTA has set a goal to raise $25,000 to support the health and happiness of children undergoing medical treatment.
The fundraising event, slated for July 10, is part of a broader partnership with Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program that unites the gaming community to support pediatric hospitals across North America. Last year, Extra Life raised an impressive $11 million, benefiting over 12 million pediatric patient families in more than 100 countries.
“We are incredibly excited to leverage the power of gaming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children at the Lurie Children's Hospital,” said Megan Van Petten, Founder of the Esports Trade Association. "This year, we aim to build on the success of our previous efforts and significantly expand our impact."
In 2023, the ESTA's first-ever Extra Life campaign raised $2,685 for the Lurie Children’s Hospital, earning an Extra Life Gold Medal. This year, the ESTA aims to surpass that figure, with multiple chapters nationwide joining the effort to support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
"The generosity and spirit of the gaming community continue to amaze us,” stated Jackie Lohr, Development Officer for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation. “The funds raised by the ESTA and its members will play a crucial role in providing care and comfort to the children we serve. We are deeply thankful for their support."
Enhancing the event's profile, Ian Porter, known as Crimsix, a former Call of Duty pro, esports driver, and 2024 ESTA Hall of Fame inductee, will join the fundraiser and visit the hospital. Crimsix's participation highlights the esports community's dedication to charitable causes, bringing attention and excitement to this significant effort. His involvement exemplifies the positive impact gaming can have beyond entertainment, directly benefiting children in need.
For more information on how to participate or donate, please visit the Esports Trade Association’s website at www.esportsta.org.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at https://esportsta.org/.
