Hollywood Lace's New Super Silk Provides The Natural Look That Hair System Wearers Worldwide Have Been Seeking

New! Super Silk Rated#1 Natural Hair Systems

The new Super Silk Hair Replacement System offers a truly natural appearance. Offering a great solution to people wearing Hair Systems around the world.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the most essential elements of a hair system are natural appearance, comfort, undetectable hairline, ease of adhesion, and durability. Unfortunately, finding a hair system with all of these qualities is tough. Some hair replacement systems offer a great hairline and natural appearance, while others offer durability and ease of adhesion at the expense of providing those other essential qualities. Some hairpiece wearers choose durability over appearance, while others select natural looks over durability.

Hollywood Lace, a division of Swiss Lace Direct and a renowned leader in the hair replacement industry, brings all those essential features into one hair system. Their expert 'Hair Engineers' team, with their unparalleled knowledge and experience, has put their expertise to work and believes they have finally cracked the code. The result is the innovative Super Silk hair system.

The Super Silk hair system is a 100% natural hairline; it looks like it is growing from your head. It's fully breathable, durable, and easy to apply and use. Thus, it is the only Hair System known to have all the qualities Hair System wearers have been searching for and even more. One Hollywood Lace's Product Development Manager, Earl Ortega, proudly states, "The Super Silk is one of the market's most advanced hair systems. It truly gives the appearance that Hair is growing from your scalp. Our men and women clients from all corners of the globe genuinely love this fantastic hairpiece, a testament to its natural look and appeal.

This unique hair replacement system has two layers. Hollywood Lace hair makers ventilate Hair into the lace bottom layer, then pull through the second top layer, a thin silk monofilament. Each Hair is pulled from the bottom layer through the second layer, one at a time. No knots or Hair are tangling; it provides durability and looks truly excellent, giving one the most natural appearance of any hair system today. Customers can order the Super Silk with a side and back poly strip permit or an entire poly perimeter for adhesion. Thus, it provides all the qualities hair replacement wearers have been searching for—the most natural appearance, great hairline, breathable, durable, and easy to use.

