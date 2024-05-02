IZEA Introduces Astra Generative Image Model in FormAI

New Model Offers Enhanced Performance in Multi-Subject Prompts

ORLANDO, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of Astra, the latest generative image model available in FormAI , its suite of artificial intelligence tools built specifically for influencer marketing. FormAI users can access a wide array of AI capabilities that tap into the best of Stable Diffusion, OpenAI and other technologies for free, with the option to upgrade for additional features and content volume.



Astra offers the ability to generate higher-quality text within an AI image and has enhanced spelling abilities, reducing generation errors. It can also more precisely generate images from multi-subject prompts, allowing users to more easily capture multiple concepts in a single image.

"Astra excels at text generation combined with photo-style images, which has been in high demand since we launched the platform last year,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “For example, you can now generate more realistic text on a T-shirt, shoe, or billboard. It combines some of the best features found in the other generative AI models available in our system with a faster response time and a better understanding of end-user goals. As we continue to add support for more generative AI models and technologies, users are benefiting from improvements in content quality, alongside greater efficiency and versatility in the content creation process.”

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

