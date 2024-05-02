Much-Anticipated Second Installment Picks Up With An Explosive Plot As Two Heroes Work Toward Greatness

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE

Charleston, SC, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the events of the previous novel, The War Within, the second installment No One Fights Alone engages readers again with a gripping story of revenge and speed as two heroes struggle to define their destinies.

In this sophomore release, Brad plans on racing for his dad's old business partner as he continues his training with PJ.

However, an old enemy of PJ’s comes calling seeking vengeance for the death of his son. Not only do they come for blood—they know exactly where to find it. Before long, both Brad and PJ are forced to fight if there’s any chance of defending what they worked so hard to gain.

“The book’s main idea is to convey that no one has to fight alone… Or [even] should fight alone. People are stronger and capable of more when they fight together.

Rife with action, adventure, and heart-pounding suspense, No One Fights Alone weaves an intricate tale of racing, revenge, courage, and friendship.

About the Author:

Brad Neyens is writing this series in honor of his son, Matthew Neyens. With his work, Brad hopes to bring awareness to suicide prevention for both the military and civilians. His hope is that his series can one day become a movie. Brad lives in Iowa with his wife, Rachel.

