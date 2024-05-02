Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,873 in the last 365 days.

Poland submits request for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan

On Tuesday 30 April, Poland submitted a request to the Commission for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan. Poland proposes amendments to the timeline or the scope of selected measures, while aiming to maintain the overall ambition of the Polish plan.

The three ‘super-milestones’ remain unaffected by this revision. They relate to strengthening important aspects of the independence of the Polish judiciary and the use of Arachne, an IT tool that supports Member States in their anti-fraud activities.

The Polish recovery and resilience plan consists of €59.8 billion i.e. €34.5 billion in loans and €25.3 billion in grants. The plan includes 314 milestones and targets and covers 55 reforms and 56 investments.

To date, the Commission has disbursed 19% of the funds allocated to Poland under the Recovery and Resilience Facility i.e. more than €11 billion, which includes REPowerEU pre-financing.

Source European Commission - May 2, 24

You just read:

Poland submits request for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more