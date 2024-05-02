Poland submits request for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan

On Tuesday 30 April, Poland submitted a request to the Commission for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan. Poland proposes amendments to the timeline or the scope of selected measures, while aiming to maintain the overall ambition of the Polish plan.

The three ‘super-milestones’ remain unaffected by this revision. They relate to strengthening important aspects of the independence of the Polish judiciary and the use of Arachne, an IT tool that supports Member States in their anti-fraud activities.

The Polish recovery and resilience plan consists of €59.8 billion i.e. €34.5 billion in loans and €25.3 billion in grants. The plan includes 314 milestones and targets and covers 55 reforms and 56 investments.

To date, the Commission has disbursed 19% of the funds allocated to Poland under the Recovery and Resilience Facility i.e. more than €11 billion, which includes REPowerEU pre-financing.