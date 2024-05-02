Squat Deep: Research Review on the Effectiveness of Squatting Deep
The Brookbush Institute publishes a review and commentary on research comparing the effects of squat depth on hypertrophy, strength, and performance.
Brookbush Institute’s Position Statement on ROM: Exercise (including squats) should be performed through the largest range of motion (ROM) that can be attained with good form and without pain.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is quoted from a new article (and research review) from the Brookbush Institute in the category "Strength and Athletic Performance": Squat Depth Recommendations
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute
A Better Squat Depth Recommendation:
The research on deep squats implies that a more nuanced recommendation is needed for squat ROM than "squat deep." There are several benefits that may be achieved via deep squats, and deep squats are obviously necessary for sports that require deep squatting (powerlifting and Olympic lifting). However, the research suggests that the benefits of squatting can be achieved with quarter-squats, half-squats, parallel squats, or deep squats. Further, due to the relationship between load (and potentially velocity), total work, and range of motion-specific strength, it is likely that the best recommendations will consider the goal, form (compensation), pain/discomfort, and risk of injury. Although there are more variables to consider, the recommendation does not need to be complicated. The following is the Brookbush Institute's recommendation for exercise range of motion, which is a very moderate/conservative (scientifically conservative, not a political statement) position that implies ROM can be challenged, but not at the expense of form or pain.
Brookbush Institute’s Position Statement on ROM: Exercise (including squats) should be performed through the largest range of motion (ROM) that can be attained with good form and without pain.
Research Findings:
Comparing Squats (Single Set/Session Comparisons)
- Research findings comparing squat ROM are not congruent, suggesting squats with any ROM may be beneficial, and/or that squat ROM is less influential than other variables (e.g. load, velocity, volume, etc.).
- Muscle electromyography (EMG) activity for quarter-squats, half-squat, parallel-squats, and full squats are similar. Glute activity may increase with deeper squats, quadriceps activity is likely similar throughout ROM, and calf activity is likely more influenced by the load.
- Less range of motion is likely to increase the load that can be lifted for a pre-determined rep range, as well as increase the average and peak amount of force and power per set. Increasing ROM is likely to result in more work (force x distance) per set
- The increase in load that can be achieved when performing squats with less ROM is likely to result in a larger increase in EMG activity than the increase in EMG activity noted with increasing ROM.
Comparing Training Outcomes (Weeks of Strength Training including Squats)
- Squat strength is ROM specific. Training a specific ROM will result in the largest increase in strength for that ROM; however, deep squats are likely to result in the widest range of increased strength.
- Parallel and deep squats are likely to result in similar outcomes (strength, hypertrophy, and power).
Although the differences are relatively small, the increase in work/set resulting from deep squats may result in larger improvements in hypertrophy, strength, and power.
0 The increase in load and velocity that can be achieved when performing quarter or half squats may result in larger improvements in power (e.g. vertical jump height).
Potential Issues with "Forcing Deep Squats" (also covered in "Foot Placement")
- Less dorsiflexion range of motion, hip flexion range of motion, and dorsiflexor strength is correlated with a decrease in squat depth. It is unlikely that cues during squat would address these issues.
- Knee valgus, knee varus, tibial external rotation (feet turn-out), and excessive pronation have been correlated with pain, dysfunction, and/or an increase in the risk of future injury.
Research Studies:
