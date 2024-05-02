Ocean acidification: a roadmap for progress at the World Ocean Summit

In 2024, the World Ocean Summit returned to Lisbon for its 11th year, bringing together a cross-section of global stakeholders to discuss how to continue building an ocean economy that supports conservation and sustainable use of the marine environment. Our summary report crystallises the key insights from panel sessions supported by Back to Blue, an ocean initiative led by Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation. These sessions looked at the rise and impact of ocean acidification, and the most promising means to combat the crisis, and looked ahead to the next phase of “A Global Ocean Free from the Harmful Impacts of Pollution: Roadmap for Action”, an ambitious vision set out by the Back to Blue initiative.

Our summary report crystallises the key insights from panel sessions supported by Back to Blue, an ocean initiative led by Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Continue reading by downloading the full report DOWNLOAD PDF

Back to Blue. Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related