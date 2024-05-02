Maine Calling | Gen. Diane Dunn

Last month, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn made history, becoming the first woman to lead the Maine National Guard. We'll find out about her background growing up in Maine and serving in the military. We will also learn about her priorities in her new role, and what the scope of her position will include. Gen. Dunn will lead the Maine Army and Air National Guards and oversee the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Panelist:

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn,Adjutant General of the Maine Army National Guardand Commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management. She has 33 years of distinguished military service, from Bangor and Augusta to Afghanistan. After a civilian career as a licensed social worker, she began working full time in 1997 for the Maine National Guard as a battalion training officer. Since retiring from the National Guard in 2021, General Dunn has served as a senior advisor and chief of staff at the University of Maine. She lives in Rome with her husband.