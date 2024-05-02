Vow ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vow ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 23 May at 13.00 hrs. (CEST).

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

The Company encourages shareholders to either vote electronically in advance or submit proxy forms prior to the meeting. Please find attached the calling notice with appendices, including relevant attendance and proxy forms.

Advance votes may be registered through the Company’s website www.vowasa.com (use ref.nr and pin code included in the notice) or through VPS Investor Services. In VPS Investor Services, chose Corporate Actions - General Meeting, click on ISIN. If you are not able to register electronically, you may send by e-mail to genf@dnb.no, or by regular mail to DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, P.O. Box 1600 Centrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

The information is such that Vow ASA is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

