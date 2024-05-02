Elis: General shareholders meeting 23 may 2024 - Availability of documents

General shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 23, 2024

Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders’ meeting

Saint-Cloud, 2 May 2024 – The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis will be held on May 23, 2024, at 3pm at the Maison des Travaux Publics, 3 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders; it will not be retransmitted on the company’s website.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms together with their convening notice.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated 15 April 2023 n° 46 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/)

In accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code, documents relating to the General Meeting (including in particular the 2023 Universal Registration Document and proxy and distance voting form) are available as of today on the Company’s website at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders meetings”.

Some of these documents are also attached to either the 2023 Universal Registration Document or the 2024 Notice of Meeting (Brochure), the latter being available on the Company’s website from 3 May 2024, the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings”.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment