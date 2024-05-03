NVBDC Recognizes Certified Veteran, Eric Lazar of SpeedPro Chicago Loop, for his Business Success.
The Transformative Impact of NVBDC Certification
I can safely attribute approximately $200,000 in revenue that we may have not otherwise seen the benefit of without the certification.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SD/VOB), SpeedPro Chicago Loop, specializes in large-format digital printing, proudly congratulates President & Partner Eric Lazar on the recent recognition of the company's outstanding achievements.
With a remarkable journey marked by resilience and determination, SpeedPro Chicago Loop has emerged as a leader in the industry, earning prestigious accolades and establishing itself as a beacon of success. The company's recent ranking as No. 112 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list and No. 128 on the Printing Impressions 150 List Largest Wide Format Printers in North America underscores its commitment to excellence and continuous growth.
Reflecting on a nine-year journey, Eric Lazar, a Marine Corps veteran, co-founded SpeedPro Chicago Loop in 2015, facing significant challenges early on. Through his dynamic leadership and strategic vision, coupled with the dedication of his business partner and Vice President, Rebecca Considine, the company has overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success. Today, SpeedPro Chicago Loop stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.
Lazar's background, spanning over 25 years of private sector experience, brings a unique perspective to SpeedPro Chicago Loop. His leadership not only drives the company's growth but also reflects his dedication to supporting military veteran causes, serving as a Board Member for the Chicago Marines Foundation and the Communications Officer for Project Relo.
"We are incredibly proud of Eric Lazar's leadership and the success of SpeedPro Chicago Loop," said Rebecca Considine, Partner & Vice President at SpeedPro Chicago Loop. "His vision and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in propelling our company to new heights, and this recognition is a testament to our collective efforts."
As an NVBDC-certified business since 2021, SpeedPro Chicago Loop has leveraged its NVBDC certification to enhance credibility, foster trust, and expand its business opportunities. NVBDC certification has proven to be highly beneficial for SpeedPro Chicago Loop and its President & Partner, Eric Lazar. By incorporating the NVBDC logo into their print and digital marketing efforts and leveraging the certification in written communications, SpeedPro has effectively distinguished itself as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SD/VOB). This distinction has played a crucial role in opening doors and securing new business opportunities. In the past three years alone, Lazar notes, “I can safely attribute approximately $200,000 in revenue that we may have not otherwise seen the benefit of without the certification.” Furthermore, the certification has sparked interest and initiated conversations among clients and fellow veterans, leading to increased trust, loyalty, and bonds. Utilizing the NVBDC logo prominently in all marketing materials, including the website, email signatures, and email marketing lists, has further reinforced the company's credibility and enhanced client relationships. The certification has not only facilitated networking opportunities but has also provided a platform for meaningful connections with clients and veterans alike, solidifying SpeedPro's reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) stands at the forefront of recognizing and supporting Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) through its certification program. With a clear commitment to fostering the success of veteran entrepreneurs, NVBDC offers a streamlined certification process at affordable rates, ensuring accessibility for businesses like Eric Lazar's SpeedPro Chicago Loop. The certification cost chart demonstrates the tangible value of NVBDC certification, providing a clear path for businesses to gain recognition and access new opportunities. As highlighted by Eric Lazar, NVBDC certification not only enhances credibility but also serves as a catalyst for business growth, opening doors to new contracts and fostering trust among clients and fellow veterans. Moreover, NVBDC goes beyond certification, offering a range of educational programs, events, and networking opportunities in collaboration with its Corporate Partners. These initiatives provide invaluable support and resources for veteran-owned businesses, empowering them to thrive in the marketplace and contribute to their communities. Through its comprehensive approach, NVBDC continues to champion the success and advancement of Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses nationwide.
Looking ahead, SpeedPro Chicago Loop remains dedicated to expanding its team, strengthening community outreach, and delivering outstanding service to its clients. Lazar envisions continued success for the company, with NVBDC certification playing a pivotal role in shaping its future endeavors.
For more information about SpeedPro Chicago Loop and its services, visit [SpeedPro Chicago Loop](https://www.speedpro.com/chicago-loop/).
Why Get Certified and How Much Will It Cost?
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) stands as a pivotal ally for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), offering a certification program designed to unlock opportunities within various industries. With the NVBDC certification, SD/VOBs gain access to diverse spending opportunities across States, Federal Agencies, major corporations, and members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable incentivizing them to pursue and obtain certification. Certification has now become a requirement among diverse supplier opportunities. Moreover, NVBDC provides ongoing opportunities for SD/VOBs to engage with its members and educational partners, fostering growth and collaboration within the veteran business community. NVBDC's efforts are instrumental in filling a void that existed prior to 1999 when there was no formal recognition or requirement for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) by the US Small Business Administration . The certification price chart reflects NVBDC's commitment to accessibility, with costs ranging from $350 to $2,500 based on a company's total gross revenue per year, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from certification and access new avenues for growth and success in the marketplace.
To our certified veteran business owners, corporate partners, and supporters, thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Here’s to another decade of success, growth, and making a difference in the lives of military veterans transitioning into the business world. Together, we are building a legacy of strength, resilience, and excellence while ensuring the legacy of our veteran business owners continues into successful business ventures.
