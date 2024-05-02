IoT in Warehouse Management Market to Hit USD 28.97 billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Integration of AI & ML
IoT technologies such as blockchain-enabled sensors and GPS trackers empower warehouses to trace the journey of goods from supplier to end-userAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT in Warehouse Management Market size was valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 28.97 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.01 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing warehouse management, offering unprecedented levels of automation, efficiency, and insight. In this dynamic market, IoT technologies are seamlessly integrating physical devices, sensors, and software systems to optimize every aspect of warehouse operations. From inventory tracking and management to predictive maintenance and workforce optimization, IoT solutions are reshaping the warehouse landscape.
One of the key advantages of IoT in warehouse management is real-time visibility. With IoT-enabled sensors placed throughout the warehouse, businesses can monitor inventory levels, track the movement of goods, and identify bottlenecks instantly. This real-time visibility not only enhances operational efficiency but also enables proactive decision-making, allowing organizations to respond swiftly to changing demands and market conditions
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the IoT In Warehouse Management industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the IoT In Warehouse Management industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Oracle Corporation, Tecsys, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Software AG, PTC, Inc., Zyter, Inc., Suntist Labs Pvt. Ltd., Argos Software, Zebra Technologies Corp .
Research objectives:
The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the IoT In Warehouse Management market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the IoT In Warehouse Management industry.
It has segmented the global IoT In Warehouse Management market
By Solution
Warehouse automation
Workforce management
Inventory management
Electronic data interchange (EDI)
Tracking
By Service
3PL
Usage-based insurance
By Device
Sensing devices
Gateways
Key Objectives of the Global IoT In Warehouse Management Market Report:
The global IoT In Warehouse Management market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the IoT In Warehouse Management business sphere.
The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.
It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.
The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.
It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.
The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures
