London, U.K., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move toward an even better and more democratic digital financial future, BlockDAG Network has announced the addition of 10 new ways to purchase its native coin, BDAG. This strategic initiative is a pivotal step in the brand's mission to enhance the global financial future and foster widespread adoption of new cryptocurrency. With these expanded purchase options, BlockDAG Network aims to make crypto mining and passive income-generating accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or financial background.

New Payment Methods Added to BlockDAG Ecosystem

BlockDAG Coin (BDAG) boasts a total supply of 150 billion coins with a halving event scheduled to take place every 12 months; This reinforces the commitment to scarcity and value preservation. The team prioritises responsible growth through marketing and advertising (on social media and on the ground), all in a bid to foster a stable and flourishing environment for the community.

Now, through a newsletter email, the BlockDAG Network team has let its global community know that ten more payment options are available for anyone wanting to buy BDAG coins. Users can now purchase their coins using Bitcoin (BTC), Kaspa (KAS), Solana (SOL), and 7 more major cryptocurrencies.

This announcement comes as part of BlockDAG Network's ambitious roadmap, which prioritises innovation, transparency, and user accessibility.

With daily updates and regular advancements, the project is rapidly growing in both reach and technology and has recently solidified its position as an unstoppable force in the crypto space also thanks to a recent mention on Forbes. That, together with the team's unwavering dedication to progress and social engagement has been propelling BlockDAG Network to great heights lately.

How to Buy BDAG Coins

Buying BDAG coins is easy and as straightforward as can be.

The first step is the wallet selection: Users should opt for a wallet compatible with Wallet Connect. Trust Wallet or Plus Wallet are recommended choices by BlockDAG for general usage, while MetaMask is ideal for desktop browsers. The second move is to create a personal account by filling in the required details and establishing a safe password. The third step is to head to the BlockDAG official website and select the "Buy" option, making sure to connect the to then proceed with the purchase. BlockDAG Network has so far supported USDT (Tether), ETH (Ethereum), or BNB (Binance Coin) for BDAG purchases. However, from today, 10 more cryptocurrencies were added to the list such as Bitcoin (BTC), Kaspa (KAS), Solana (SOL), USDT (Tron) and more. Last step is to wait and watch the investment grow. Upon completing the presale, BDAG coins will be distributed to you via an airdrop. This is the distribution method that best ensures a fair and transparent allocation of coins to all buyers.

Furthermore, BlockDAG Network recently announced that it will have $100 million liquidity backing upon launch. This financial foundation, combined with BlockDAG's technology and strategic market positioning, make it a great option to believe in 2024.





In conclusion, speculations abound about the implications of BlockDAG Network's Forbes feature. Could this be the catalyst for BDAG's predicted value of $25 in 2030? Is BlockDAG Network truly the best ICO of 2024, poised to sit among the top 50 coins by 2025? As the project continues to innovate and expand, the possibilities are endless. With a relentless pursuit of growth and a commitment to empowering its community and democratising earnings, BlockDAG Network's journey is one that never rests.

